US first lady wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son
US First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday publicly rebuked a scholar who used her 13-year-old son’s name to make a point during an impeachment hearing against the president.
Constitutional law professor Pamela Karlan invoked Barron Trump, the son of Donald and Melania Trump, to demonstrate how the Constitution imposes distinctions between a monarch’s power and that of a president.
“The constitution says there can be no titles of nobility,” Karlan told lawmakers during the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing on impeachment, which featured four constitutional scholars.
“So while the president can name his son ‘Barron’, he can’t make him a baron.”
The pun led to chuckles in the congressional hearing room, but Melania Trump made clear it was no laughing matter.
“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” the first lady tweeted shortly afterwards.
“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”
President Trump retweeted his wife’s message to his 67 million followers.
As the row snowballed, Karlan quickly tried to stem the damage by expressing her regret.
“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son,” she told the panel. “It was wrong of me to do that.”
For years, members of both political parties have agreed that the minor children of US politicians, particularly presidents, are off limits.
The incident brought a wave of criticism, including from Trump’s re-election campaign.
And when Karlan clashed with Republican congressman Matt Gaetz over her donations to Democratic politicians, Gaetz snapped that invoking Trump’s son “does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean.”
Melania Trump has taken up the cause of youth wellness in America, and last year launched a public awareness campaign to counter youth cyberbullying and drug use.
© 2019 AFP
White House amplifies one of the most embarrassing GOP attacks on impeachment witnesses
In a clear sign of desperation, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) launched one of the most ridiculous attacks Wednesday afternoon on the expert legal witnesses testifying before the House Judiciary Committee as part of impeachment proceedings. And rather than being embarrassed by his absurd line of argument, the White House’s and President Donald Trump’s Twitter accounts shared a video of the argument.
Gaetz showed either a complete misunderstanding of the proceedings or a complete contempt for the intelligence of his audience by asking the expert witnesses: “If you have personal knowledge of a single material fact in the Schiff report, please raise your hand.”
Breaking Banner
New ethics complaint filed against Devin Nunes after call logs released
A new ethics complaint was filed Wednesday against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after it was revealed he was coordinating with President Donald Trump's attorney and recently indicted associates to garner "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The House Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Report dated December 3, 2019 used a subpoena to obtain phone records which plainly demonstrate that ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) has an actual conflict of interest with an ongoing impeachment hearing he oversees," the filed complaint filed by The Democratic Coalition stated. "That is because Rep. Nunes is currently engaged in overseeing an investigation in which it appears he is a fact witness, and which may examine his own activities and meetings with agents and lawyers of the President who solicited foreign election assistance, as well as potentially into his own contacts with foreign government officials."
Breaking Banner
‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP congressman blasted for asking sworn witnesses if they ‘actually voted for Donald Trump’
"This is what evil looks like"
U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday's impeachment hearing.
Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, "Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?"
Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.