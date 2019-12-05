Quantcast
Connect with us

US Navy sailor kills two in shooting at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

Published

3 hours ago

on

A U.S. Navy sailor shot and killed two people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself.

The shooter died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound”, the officials said in a press briefing, adding that a third victim is in stable condition after being hospitalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have confirmed that two (victims) are deceased. One is in stable condition in a local hospital. I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active-duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia SSN 771, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said.

The names of the victims and the shooter were not shared.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said earlier on Twitter that the three victims were all civilians working for the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Governor David Ige said on Twitter.

“Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ige said the White House had contacted him to offer assistance from federal agencies as needed.

“The president has been briefed on the shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and continues to monitor the situation,” a White House spokesman said.

The base, which was formed by the merger of Pearl Harbor Naval Station and Hickam Air Force Base, was placed on lockdown for about two hours following the incident at about 2:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

An unnamed witness told Hawaii News Now in an on-air interview that he had heard gunfire near Drydock 2 at the base and looked up from his desk to see the gunman put a gun to his head and shoot himself. The gunman was wearing a U.S. Navy uniform, the witness told the station.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined U.S. Air Force and Navy Installation located 8 miles (13 km) from Honolulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident comes three days before the 78th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on the naval base that led the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

(REUTERS)


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

InfoWars made up lies about Islamic community to help Alex Jones generate more traffic: former writer

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Josh Owens, a former staffer at the fringe conspiracy theory site InfoWars, admitted that his team knowingly promoted fake stories about Islamberg, a rural religious community founded by mostly Black Muslims from New York City on the border between New York and Pennsylvania.

According to Owens, InfoWars initially conducted interviews with people near the community, hoping that they would tell horror stories about a group of militants hellbent on enslaving America under Sharia law. Instead, locals described the people of Islamberg as "kind, generous neighbors." This wasn't a story Alex Jones would have been able to sell to his far-right conspiracy theorist audience — so, Owens said, his team decided to just lie.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian lawmaker met this week to discuss Joe Biden conspiracy theories

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

A Ukrainian lawmaker says he met in recent days with Rudy Giuliani to discuss a conspiracy theory involving Joe Biden.

Andriy Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he met with President Donald Trump's personal lawyer to discuss the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption and investigate the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukraine's government, reported Reuters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani now in bed with Russia ‘fake news’ spreading blogger to dig up more Ukraine ‘dirt’

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani came under scrutiny this week for jetting off to Ukraine to push anti-impeachment conspiracy theories, following Fox News' decision to kick him off the air.

But his exercise may be even stranger than initially reported. According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani's Ukraine trip, and the content he generates from it, is intended to air on the show of Chanel Rion, a conspiracy theorist and anti-feminist children's book author who works for One America News, the pro-Trump network that was created to compete with Fox News.

Continue Reading
 
 