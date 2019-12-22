‘Vengeful’ Trump is likely plotting a way to get even with Nancy Pelosi: Omarosa

Former senior White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman recalled the startling desperation of President Donald Trump to enact vengeance on his enemies and rivals when she was working with him on “The Apprentice.

During an interview with MSNBC, the former reality star recalled that Trump considers “getting even” a key tenant of his style. He even wrote about it in a few of his books, she explained. Host Kendis Gibson recalled an interview Omarosa did before the election, where she warned that if Trump wins “watch out,” because he would punish anyone who wasn’t behind him.

“You know, he tweeted back, when we were doing ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ that revenge was sweet not fattening and actually loved the idea of getting even,” she recalled. “In fact, he writes about it in many of his books about getting even with anyone who crosses him and so Donald Trump has kept a list from when he was running in the campaign. Even I remember talking with him during the transition. He’s kept a list of people he believes has wronged him, and recently, as you know, with impeachment, that list has grown, and he is going through that list trying to figure out ways to undermine them.”

She said that sometimes it’s through policy and other times it’s by attacking them publicly.

“But Donald Trump will find a way, in his mind, even fighting with people who are deceased, to get even,” she said.

Gibson recalled the record two-hour campaign rally speech in which Trump decided to attack the late-Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) in his home state to groans and boos from the audience. He began by describing the graciousness appreciation Dingell’s wife Debbie had, who now serves as the Congresswoman of the seat.

“No question at the top of his list is Nancy Pelosi,” she explained. “Because he has a very special type of venom, he reserves for women in power. Particularly this woman who has one-upped him. Beat him at his game. No one has ever played Donald Trump quite the way she has and such a public way in a way that will forever kind of tattoo a mark on him, and so he is trying to plot a way, somehow, someway, to get even with Speaker Pelosi.”

She also recalled that one of the main things the White House always feared was the president going to Mar-a-Lago, particularly on a rainy day, because it meant he wouldn’t be able to golf and would be alone with nothing but his Twitter to keep him company.

Watch the full interview below: