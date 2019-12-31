Watch Anderson Cooper own one of Trump’s biggest Hollywood supporters during NYE special

After Cohen read the tweet, Cooper said, “Wait, he’s alive.”
“Oh, that’s shady,” Cohen replied.
Cooper then went on to recount his one encounter with Woods, which occurred late at night in a hotel.
In 2017, Woods attacked Cooper with what TMZ described as a “crude homophobic remark.”
The US flew a rapid response team of Marines into Baghdad to reinforce its embassy on Tuesday after a mob of pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the compound, setting fires and chanting "Death to America!"
Angered by US air strikes that killed two dozen fighters, hundreds of protesters spilled through checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone, demanding the ouster of US troops from Iraq and voicing loyalty to a powerful Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.
US President Donald Trump blamed Tehran and warned that it would face punishment if Americans are killed.