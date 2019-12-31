Watch Anderson Cooper own one of Trump’s biggest Hollywood supporters during NYE special

Anderson Cooper threw shade at one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Hollywood during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Andy Cohen.

The two were looking back at last year when they did shots every hour as the countdown neared midnight.

Cohen read tweets by people commenting on the pair, including one by actor James Woods, who own agent fired him for his support of President Donald Trump.

After Cohen read the tweet, Cooper said, “Wait, he’s alive.”

“Oh, that’s shady,” Cohen replied.

Cooper then went on to recount his one encounter with Woods, which occurred late at night in a hotel.

In 2017, Woods attacked Cooper with what TMZ described as a “crude homophobic remark.”

Watch: