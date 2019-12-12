WATCH: Anti-vaxxers show up in the wrong room to protest a vaccine exemptions bill — and refuse to leave

This Thursday as the New Jersey Senate Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee geared up to hold a public hearing on bill S2175, which proposes making New Jersey the sixth state to eliminate religion or “personal beliefs” exemptions for vaccines, anti-vaccine activists showed up to protest. But according to video posted to Twitter by journalist Daniel Munoz, the protesters showed up to the wrong room, and then refused to leave.

Huge crowd and they're not even in the right place… this is the room for the NJ Transit hearing at noon pic.twitter.com/eqaMU8Vb0a — Daniel Munoz (@DanielMunoz100) December 12, 2019

Legislative staff, state police and security pointing this out, but they insist on staying pic.twitter.com/POTcRKUrD2 — Daniel Munoz (@DanielMunoz100) December 12, 2019

As a hearing conducted by New Jersey Transit (which is completely unrelated to the bill) began to start, many of the anti-vaxxers stayed put.

#NJTransit Senate hearing about to start, many of these people still here are the anti-vaccine crowd pic.twitter.com/KkrJx3mPxI — Daniel Munoz (@DanielMunoz100) December 12, 2019

If the law changes, children with legitimate medical conditions will still qualify for exemptions if their doctors approve. There are 1,137 students with medical exemptions, according to state data.