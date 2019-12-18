WATCH: Doug Collins claims to refute all ‘the facts’ of impeachment — in only 9 seconds

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday said that Republicans had refuted all “the facts” surrounding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Collins made his argument during a House floor debate about the articles of impeachment.

“I think the speakers are not working on the majority side because I have talked about, many of our members have talked about the facts,” he insisted, responding to Democratic lawmakers who disagree.

“Let’s just go over them real quickly,” Collins continued. “No pressure, no conditionality, no — nothing was ever denied [Ukraine]. When they got through, they actually got the money and they never did anything for it.”

The lawmaker’s comment about “the facts” lasted just over 9 seconds.

“We have talked about the facts!” he concluded. “That’s a distraction that doesn’t need to happen.”

