Watch: It takes less than 5 minutes for Democrats’ counsel to make the case for impeaching Trump
In his opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee this Monday, Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman summarized the Democrats’ 300-page report making their case for impeaching President Trump.
As Axios noted, Goldman’s summary took just under five minutes.
“President Trump directed a months-long scheme to solicit foreign help in his 2020 reelection campaign, withholding official acts from the government of Ukraine in order to coerce and secure political interference in our domestic affairs. As part of the scheme, President Trump applied increasing pressure on the president of Ukraine to publicly announce two investigations helpful to his personal reelection efforts,” Goldman said.
“He applied this pressure himself and through his agents within and outside of the U.S. government by conditioning a desperately-sought Oval Office meeting and $391 million in taxpayer-funded, congressionally-appropriated military assistance—vital to Ukraine’s ability to fend off Russian aggression—on the announcement of political investigations helpful to his personal interests.”
“When the President’s efforts were discovered, he released the military aid, though it would take congressional action for the money to be made fully available to Ukraine. The Oval Office meeting still has not happened. And when faced with the opening of an official impeachment inquiry into his conduct, President Trump launched an unprecedented campaign of obstruction against Congress, ordering executive branch agencies and government officials to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony,” Goldman continued.
Watch:
Majority counsel Daniel Goldman: "Were it not for courageous public servants doing their duty and honoring their oath to this country and coming forward and testifying, the president's scheme might still be concealed today." https://t.co/ygkHY4FSlW pic.twitter.com/kPmckefz6D
— ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2019
Tempers erupt at latest impeachment hearing as Democrats make the case against Trump
Democrats laid out the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Monday as they prepared to issue formal charges against the US leader.
Four months after an anonymous whistleblower sparked the investigation of Trump for seeking illicit political favors from Ukraine, Democrats said there was clear evidence that he had committed bribery, abused his power, and obstructed the investigation.
"President Trump put himself before country. These facts are not in dispute," Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said.
Facing an almost certain vote in the coming weeks to make Trump the third president impeached and placed on trial, Doug Collins, the senior Republican on the committee, countered that the effort was a simply "a good PR move" for Democrats ahead of next year's national elections.
Watch: It takes less than 5 minutes for Democrats’ counsel to make the case for impeaching Trump
Breaking Banner
Devin Nunes’ explanations for Lev Parnas calls are getting increasingly far-fetched
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been making increasingly wild claims to explain away his role in the Ukraine scandal.
The California Republican has offered far-fetched explanation for his calls to Rudy Giuliani's indicted associate Lev Parnas, and he's threatened to sue CNN and The Daily Beast for reporting claims made about him by Parnas' lawyer, reported Vox.
Nunes spoke to the Ukrainian-born Parnas multiple times, according to phone records obtained by the House Intelligence Committee that Nunes sits on, but he has claimed he doesn't recall Parnas' name and also that one call may have come from Parnas' wife.