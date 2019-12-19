WATCH LIVE: Democratic 2020 hopefuls debate
Democrats are holding another 2020 presidential debate on Thursday.
The debate is being held at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Under the rules set by DNC Chair Tom Perez, Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren qualified and are participating in the debate.
Watch:
Trump’s advisers repeatedly assured him for weeks Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t have the votes for impeachment: report
Published5 mins ago
onDecember 19, 2019
On Thursday, The New York Times published an analysis of President Donald Trump's political position in the wake of being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
One of the key takeaways, according to reporters Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, Jeremy Peters, and Elaina Plott, is that until the final hours, Trump didn't really believe he was going to be impeached — because his advisers had been telling him as much.
"For Mr. Trump, the day after found him still a little shellshocked, according to people close to him," stated the report. "Despite the clear momentum behind impeachment among Democrats in recent weeks, some of Mr. Trump’s advisers tried to convince him — and themselves — that Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not have the votes and might not even bring the articles of impeachment to the floor, despite warnings from the White House director of legislative affairs, Eric Ueland, that the votes were there."
2020 Election
Democratic debate ‘goes to black’ in Beijing — as candidates were asked about China’s human rights record: report
Published11 mins ago
onDecember 19, 2019
On Thursday, 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls gathered on stage in Los Angeles for an internationally broadcast debate.
CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was watching the debate in Beijing -- when his feed cut out.
"CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang," Ripley reported, with a picture of his blank screen.
Debate viewers complain moving background is making them sick: ‘Are they trying to make us all nauseous?’
Published42 mins ago
onDecember 19, 2019
Viewers were outraged about a moving background used by PBS and Politico in Thursday debate among Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls.
Multiple people complained that the moving set gave them motion sickness.
Here's some of what people were saying about the debate stage:
