Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Democratic 2020 hopefuls debate

Published

2 hours ago

on

Democrats are holding another 2020 presidential debate on Thursday.

The debate is being held at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Under the rules set by DNC Chair Tom Perez, Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren qualified and are participating in the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s advisers repeatedly assured him for weeks Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t have the votes for impeachment: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times published an analysis of President Donald Trump's political position in the wake of being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

One of the key takeaways, according to reporters Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, Jeremy Peters, and Elaina Plott, is that until the final hours, Trump didn't really believe he was going to be impeached — because his advisers had been telling him as much.

"For Mr. Trump, the day after found him still a little shellshocked, according to people close to him," stated the report. "Despite the clear momentum behind impeachment among Democrats in recent weeks, some of Mr. Trump’s advisers tried to convince him — and themselves — that Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not have the votes and might not even bring the articles of impeachment to the floor, despite warnings from the White House director of legislative affairs, Eric Ueland, that the votes were there."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democratic debate ‘goes to black’ in Beijing — as candidates were asked about China’s human rights record: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls gathered on stage in Los Angeles for an internationally broadcast debate.

CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was watching the debate in Beijing -- when his feed cut out.

"CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang," Ripley reported, with a picture of his blank screen.

https://twitter.com/willripleyCNN/status/1207843427771023360

https://twitter.com/JamesFallows/status/1207844777040982017

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Debate viewers complain moving background is making them sick: ‘Are they trying to make us all nauseous?’

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Viewers were outraged about a moving background used by PBS and Politico in Thursday debate among Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls.

Multiple people complained that the moving set gave them motion sickness.

Here's some of what people were saying about the debate stage:

https://twitter.com/elisefoley/status/1207829369705635840

https://twitter.com/Green_Footballs/status/1207839545078747137

https://twitter.com/Delavegalaw/status/1207841367021408256

https://twitter.com/jerekeys/status/1207834581539393536

https://twitter.com/TomMcNaught1/status/1207835585320226816

Continue Reading
 
 