WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump attends Christmas service at West Palm Beach church

President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve attending a church service after a day at one of his golf courses.
Pastor Jimmy Scroggins welcomed the president and Melania Trump to the Family Church-Downtown in West Palm Beach.
“Merry Christmas everybody,” Trump shouted at the press pool.
The Trumps are seated in the third row.
The Trumps leave church as the music-filled service conclude pic.twitter.com/nufbQ1KPhI
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 25, 2019
