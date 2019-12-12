WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment against Trump
The House Judiciary Committee is debating articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The two articles against the president detail allegations of abuse of power for his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and of obstruction of Congress for his unprecedented efforts to block congressional investigators from receiving any information or testimony about his actions.
Watch the video below.
