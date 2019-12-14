WATCH: Newtown wins state football championship — on seven year anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre
Seven years after the tragic Sandy Hook massacre, Newtown High School won the Connecticut state high school football championship with a walk-off touchdown.
The team won with a 36-yard touchdown.
Watch:
Newtown just won the state championship on this last second play. On the 7 year anniversary of Sandy Hook. Amazing pic.twitter.com/jqVRlgqh5H
— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) December 14, 2019
WOW! Holy crap. Newtown wins the CLASSS LL title 13-7 over Darien I’m the final play Jack Street hits Riley Ward for 36-yard TD #cthsfb
Newtown’s first state title since 1992 pic.twitter.com/BfSMc0rNIy
— Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) December 14, 2019
FINAL — Oh. My. God.
Street hits Riley Ward for a 36-yard game winning touchdown as time expires in the fourth quarter.
Newtown 13, Darien 7.
The Nighthawks (13-0) are your Class LL state champions. pic.twitter.com/qCIF3E5Ruu
— Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) December 14, 2019