WATCH: Republicans throw tantrum and call Chairman Nadler a ‘dictator’ for announcing Friday vote on impeachment

Republicans freaked out on Thursday after Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that the House Judiciary Committee will be holding a Friday vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

After 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nadler announced that the committee would resume its work and vote on impeachment on Friday.

The Chairman announced he would divide the issue and allow separate votes on each article of impeachment at 10 a.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) freaked out over the vote being called, even though Democrats had repeatedly said through the two-day hearing that there would be a vote before members left for the weekend.

Watch: