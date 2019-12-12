Quantcast
WATCH: Republicans throw tantrum and call Chairman Nadler a ‘dictator’ for announcing Friday vote on impeachment

Published

2 mins ago

on

Republicans freaked out on Thursday after Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that the House Judiciary Committee will be holding a Friday vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

After 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nadler announced that the committee would resume its work and vote on impeachment on Friday.

The Chairman announced he would divide the issue and allow separate votes on each article of impeachment at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) freaked out over the vote being called, even though Democrats had repeatedly said through the two-day hearing that there would be a vote before members left for the weekend.

Watch:


Mitch McConnell says he’s in ‘total coordination with the White House’ on Trump’s impeachment

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said clearly on Thursday what many have assumed: When articles of impeachment come over from the House of Representatives, as is expected, to his chamber, he will be acting virtually as President Donald Trump’s defense attorney.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” he said on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. “There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

He noted that, unlike the many other issues that come to his chamber, he’s unable to block impeachment. If it comes, he has to hold a trial, he admitted somewhat ruefully.

UK’s Boris Johnson looks set for big win in ‘Brexit election’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling party appeared on course for a sweeping victory in Thursday's snap election, an exit poll showed, paving the way for Britain to leave the EU next month after years of political deadlock.

The Conservatives were forecast to win a thumping 368 out of 650 seats in parliament -- which if confirmed would be the party's biggest majority in three decades -- according to the survey published as polls closed.

The pound jumped by about two percent against the dollar on the projected results of what all sides had painted as the most momentous election in Britain in a generation.

