WATCH: Trump supporter confused by math in his vision about President Ivanka’s future time in office

2 mins ago

The mathematical skills of a Donald Trump supporter were called into question during an interview with The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper.

Klepper interviewed the man — with a Trump hat and shirt — at a Trump campaign rally.

“Why are you here?”

“Well, because two weeks ago I had a dream and in that dream I had this vision,” he said, as he turned around to show what was printed on the back of his shirt.

It showed a “Trump dynasty.”

Trump dynasty T-shirt (screengrab)

Klepper however noticed some errors with the shirt.

“These are mostly one-term presidents,” he noted.

“No, you’re not reading it right, brother,” the Trump supporter replied. “What does it say for Ivanka? What is the date?”

“Ivanka is 2024 to 2028,” Klepper replied.

“That’s eight years,” the Trump supporter claimed.

“That’s four years!” Klepper replied. “Your math is wrong.”

“No, my math is not wrong,” the Trump supporter claimed.

Watch:

