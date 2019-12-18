‘We both swore the same oath’: Military veteran calls out GOP’s Matt Gaetz for putting loyalty to Trump ahead of the Constitution
In Florida, there is no more vigorous or strident a defender of President Donald Trump than Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is always more than happy to berate any Republican he considers insufficiently Trumpian and warn that a primary challenge could await GOP members of Congress who dare to step out of line. The 37-year-old Gaetz has been a consistent source of Trumpian talking points during the impeachment efforts against the president, and on Monday, a military veteran called him out in person for being more loyal to Trump than to the U.S. Constitution.
In a video posted on Twitter, the veteran (who is with the anti-Trump group Common Defense) can be seen in Washington, D.C. telling Gaetz why he believes Trump committed impeachable acts. The veteran asked Gaetz if he has a problem with Trump “exploiting military aid” to Ukraine for his own political benefit, and Gaetz responded, “I don’t think that he exploited military aid. You keep asserting these premises that aren’t true.”
GOP Rep @mattgaetz told #VeteransForImpeachment that democracy is not sacred.
Those of us who served feel differently. pic.twitter.com/QaQrTkG6fw
— Common Defense (@commondefense) December 17, 2019
The veteran went on to ask Gaetz, “So, you’re going to have the president’s back no matter what?” And after Gaetz replied, “That’s not true,” the veteran asserted, “I think the concern of me and fellow veterans is that we both swore the same oath. If you’re not willing to hold Trump accountable to his oath of office, then you are betraying yours.”
The veteran also asked Gaetz if he considers democracy “sacred,” to which the Trumpian congressman replied, “Sacred implies something like God and faith.” A congressman’s oath of office, Gaetz told the veteran, is “super important, but not necessarily sacred.”
After serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010-2016, Gaetz was sworn in for his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2017 and was reelected in the 2018 midterms.
House Republicans are stonewalling impeachment by forcing sham votes
House Republicans know that there are far more votes than they had hoped to pass Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump but that is not stopping them from taking a stand to stonewall the reason Wednesday's session was gaveled in at 9 AM.
On Tuesday the Rules Committee agreed to six hours of debate, but Republicans began the day today by forcing sham votes they know have no chance of passing. Their goal is apparent: delay the impeachment vote into the dark of night – perhaps midnight – so they can further condemn what the majority of Americans believe is the correct course of action.
Breaking Banner
New York charges against Paul Manafort tossed by state judge
State charges were thrown out against Paul Manafort, making a presidential pardon less complicated.
A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed an indictment against Manafort on mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies, which was brought by Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance, reported the New York Times.
Justice Maxwell Wiley tossed the indictment, ruling the charges had violated the legal principle of double jeopardy after Manafort's conviction on similar charges in Virginia.
Breaking Banner
‘Tantrum of a child’: Ex-Republican lawmaker explains GOP’s latest impeachment scheme
The House of Representatives will spend Wednesday debating the impeachment of President Donald Trump -- and Republicans are focused on dragging the debate as long into the evening as possible, a former Republican congressman explained on MSNBC.
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) was interviewed by MSNBC's Chris Matthews as GOP members of Congress were pushing to adjourn the House -- which was defeated.
"So what, in the end, is the goal of the clown show, David?" Matthews asked.
"Look, these a delay tactics," Jolly replied.
"This is -- you could compare it to the tantrum of a child," he continued.