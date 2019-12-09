We’ll ‘come out stronger’: Michelle Obama weighs in on Trump’s ‘surreal’ impeachment
Former first lady Michelle Obama went on NBC’s “Today” on Monday to talk about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
During her NBC interview, Obama described the Trump impeachment as “surreal” and predicted that the United States would come back stronger afterward.
“I don’t think people know what to make of it,” she said. “But do I think we can come back from it? Oh yeah.”
Obama then put Trump’s impeachment in historical perspective.
“We’ve seen tough times in this country,” she said. “You know we’ve gone through depressions and wars and bombings and terrorist attacks, and we’ve gone through Jim Crow, and we’ve always come out stronger. And that’s what we have to continue to believe because what’s our choice? To ball up in a corner and call it a day? Well that’s not fair to this next generation that’s coming before us that are counting on us to get this right.”
Watch the video below.
Watch @MichelleObama speak exclusively with @jennabushhager in Vietnam about the importance of girls’ education, post-White House life with @BarackObama and her thoughts on the current impeachment proceedings.
More tomorrow and Wednesday on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/Jf9SKyIdnf
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 9, 2019
Breaking Banner
Experts amazed as GOP counsel Castor offers stunningly weak defense of Trump at hearing
Attorney Steve Castor, the Republican Party's lead counsel in House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings, did his best to defend President Donald Trump -- but many experts believe his best was far from sufficient.
Throughout his opening statement, Castor barely touched upon the core allegations that Trump abused his office in order to pressure a foreign government to launch an investigation into his top rival in the 2020 presidential election.
In fact, Castor spent most of his time attacking Democrats, whom he accused of making up wild charges to bring down the president.
One of Castor's more unique arguments was criticizing Democrats for asking former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen to testify earlier this year on the grounds that Cohen had already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. What Castor didn't mention, however, was that Cohen lied to Congress with the explicit intent of defending the president.
Former US Fed Chairman Paul Volcker dies at 92: media
Former US Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who tackled American inflation in the 1970s and '80s and later leant his name to landmark Wall Street reforms, died Sunday, according to media reports.
Volcker, who headed the US central bank from 1975 to 1987, was 92. The cause was reportedly complications from prostate cancer, the reports said, citing his daughter Janice Zima.
In a career spanning the immediate post-War decades to the financial crisis, Volcker advised US leaders from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama, Volcker persuaded lawmakers following the 2008 financial meltdown to impose tighter restrictions on the conduct of banks.
Commentary
Trump’s Senate trial will be an utter mess — can Democrats beat the GOP disinformation machine?
Monday morning brings us the second round of House Judiciary Committee hearings to determine whether President Donald Trump has committed impeachable acts. Last week's hearing with constitutional experts laid out the history of the impeachment process and the somewhat ambiguous criteria. Now we will hear "opening arguments" from three lawyers.
This article was originally published at Salon
Representing the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee will be Barry Berke, whom you will recognize as the attorney who got former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to admit that he often lies to the media, among other things, in an earlier hearing. You may also remember Daniel Goldman, the former federal prosecutor from the House Intelligence Committee who skillfully questioned various witnesses during the hearings into the Ukraine bribery scandal. And the Republicans have chosen Stephen R. Castor, the longtime House GOP staff investigator and lawyer who led the questioning at the House Intelligence Committee hearings.