We’ll ‘come out stronger’: Michelle Obama weighs in on Trump’s ‘surreal’ impeachment

Former first lady Michelle Obama went on NBC’s “Today” on Monday to talk about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

During her NBC interview, Obama described the Trump impeachment as “surreal” and predicted that the United States would come back stronger afterward.

“I don’t think people know what to make of it,” she said. “But do I think we can come back from it? Oh yeah.”

Obama then put Trump’s impeachment in historical perspective.

“We’ve seen tough times in this country,” she said. “You know we’ve gone through depressions and wars and bombings and terrorist attacks, and we’ve gone through Jim Crow, and we’ve always come out stronger. And that’s what we have to continue to believe because what’s our choice? To ball up in a corner and call it a day? Well that’s not fair to this next generation that’s coming before us that are counting on us to get this right.”

Watch the video below.

Watch @MichelleObama speak exclusively with @jennabushhager in Vietnam about the importance of girls’ education, post-White House life with @BarackObama and her thoughts on the current impeachment proceedings. More tomorrow and Wednesday on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/Jf9SKyIdnf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 9, 2019