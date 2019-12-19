Quantcast
White House lawyers exploring a novel legal theory — that Trump hasn’t actually been impeached: report

1 min ago

One defining aspect of Donald Trump’s era has been the president and his supporters simply refusing to accept reality.

This approach has resulted in the president of the United States making over 15,000 lies or misleading claims as commander-in-chief — resulting in Trump supporters believing fake “facts” about impeachment.

White House lawyers are reportedly now considering the legal defense that Trump has in fact not been impeached — despite today’s banner headlines on newspapers from coast-to-coast.

“Lawyers close to President Donald Trump are exploring whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to temporarily withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate could mean that the president hasn’t actually been impeached,” Bloomberg reported Thursday.

“The White House legal theory, according to a person familiar with the legal review, is that if Trump has been officially impeached, the U.S. Senate should already have jurisdiction. Backers of the theory would argue that the clause of the U.S. Constitution that gives the Senate ‘the sole Power to try all Impeachments’ indicates that the impeachment isn’t formalized until the House reported the charges to the upper chamber,” Bloomberg reported.

Trump on Thursday claimed it was unconstitutional for Pelosi to hold the articles of impeachment, but he also claimed impeachment itself is unconstitutional — despite being in the constitution.

“To me, it doesn’t feel like impeachment,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

