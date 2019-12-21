Quantcast
Connect with us

White House ordered Pentagon to withhold Ukraine aid two hours after Trump got off the phone with Zelensky: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

Newly-released and heavily-redacted memos from Office of Management and Budget national security official Mike Duffey reveal that the White House ordered the Pentagon to shut off military aid to Ukraine less than two hours after President Donald Trump got off the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

The memos, made public by the Center for Public Integrity, were released by the Trump administration late Friday night, as part of a court order in the wake of impeachment advancing to a Senate trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin, “This email makes clear that the White House intentionally violated the law by not notifying Congress about the Ukraine aid hold” because it “states that only those who ‘execute’ the spending — i.e. the Pentagon — are to be made aware of the hold. Not Congress.”

In Trump’s call with Zelensky, according to materials released by the White House, he pressured the foreign president to help him uncover dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family — which led to an article of impeachment for abuse of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House ordered Pentagon to withhold Ukraine aid two hours after Trump got off the phone with Zelensky: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

Newly-released and heavily-redacted memos from Office of Management and Budget national security official Mike Duffey reveal that the White House ordered the Pentagon to shut off military aid to Ukraine less than two hours after President Donald Trump got off the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

The memos, made public by the Center for Public Integrity, were released by the Trump administration late Friday night, as part of a court order in the wake of impeachment advancing to a Senate trial.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham has a new obstacle dogging his re-election — ’embarrassed’ South Carolina GOP women

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Saturday morning, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) may find getting re-elected more difficult than he planned, saying Republican women in his home state are "embarrassed" by his Trump-defending antics.

Speaking with the MSNBC host, Clyburn was asked if Graham was going to "suffer" for his fervent defense of Trump and desire to put on a show trial of the Bidens for the president.

"Is that what the voters of South Carolina want from there senator?" Reid asked.

Mentioning Graham's potential opponent, former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party Jaime Harrison, Clyburn said the Democrat is getting support from a surprising source.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump will resign if high-ranking aides are forced to testify in Senate impeachment trial: former administration official

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Saturday morning, former Trump White House communications official Anthony Scaramucci stated that Donald Trump will resign rather than sit through watching former key aides testify at his impeachment trial should they be called.

Sitting on the panel with host Reid, Scaramucci said there was no way the president could survive if former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former security advisor John Bolton were to be compelled to testify before the Senate on national TV.

'Let's talk about Republican Senate for a second," Scaramucci s began. "They are allowing this. End of the day, he [Trump] completely broke the law. You go through the different categories, you look at the facts."

Continue Reading
 
 