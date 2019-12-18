White House source says Clinton ‘purposely’ lost election so Democrats could impeach Trump: CNN analyst
A prominent, high-profile, credentialed White House reporter says a source in the White House tells him they believe Hillary Clinton “purposely” lost the 2016 election with the help of Russia so House Democrats could later impeach President Donald Trump.
Brian Karem, who is a CNN political analyst and the well-known Senior White House for Playboy, as well as the author of six books, posted this quote from the unnamed source to Twitter:
Not from the Onion but from a WH source – “Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump”
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2019
And while it sound outlandish even for this White House remember that President Donald Trump himself just days ago accused the Democrats of trying to impeach him since 2015.
“So the impeachment is a hoax. It’s a sham,” Trump said on Friday to reporters. “It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator with the future First Lady. It started a long time ago.”
President Trump: “The impeachment is a hoax, it’s a sham. It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator.” pic.twitter.com/Ho7FTefLMM
— The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2019
Claiming Democrats have been wanting to impeach him even before he announced he was running for president is the official White House line now, so that makes existence of the quote – while outlandish – sound less, shall we say, impeachable.
Some experts and journalists have weighed in:
I want a name. No one is this crazy. Well, one person.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 18, 2019
This isn't a parody
This is the White House's position https://t.co/5vI74fQzK4
— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 18, 2019
Nancy Pelosi earns applause with powerful call to impeach Trump: ‘The president is an ongoing threat to national security’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) drew applause for her call to impeach President Donald Trump.
The California Democrat opened her speech by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, then laid out the evidence against the president and invoked the memory of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings to urge lawmakers to support impeachment.
"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty," Pelosi said. "It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice. What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the Constitution."
CNN
‘You have to focus’: Rick Santorum sputters in defeat as entire CNN panel beats him down for lying about impeachment
CNN conservative contributor Rick Santorum, a former Republican senator, took on an entire panel of CNN experts on Wednesday about the legitimacy of impeaching President Donald Trump.
As members of the U.S. House of Representatives were debating articles of impeachment, Santorum told legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin that Trump has done nothing to interfere in 2020 election because his deal with Ukraine fell through.
One panelist admitted that "we don't know" if Trump is currently taking actions to illegally interfere in the 2020 election.
"Oh, we don't know," Santorum said sarcastically. "We've been through 'we don't know' for two and a half year! And it's been debunked!"
The View’s Meghan McCain gets schooled for insisting impeachment doesn’t matter
Meghan McCain argued that impeachment was too politically unpopular to pursue, and host Whoopi Goldberg set her straight.
The conservative "View" host wished Democrats would pursue a censure, which she insisted would draw Republican support, and then said Democrats had no plan for what they would do after voting to impeach in the House.
"I was talking to my friends last night who don't follow politics, and I envy their lives deeply, they were under the impression that being impeached today means he's out of office," McCain said. "I had to explain he goes to trial, and then he won't be able to run again, but the likelihood of it going to the Senate and passing through is almost nothing so, the politics of this, I don't know where Democrats lie given that every polling from -- whatever poll you read from, CNN on to the more conservative outlets show that the popularity is waning. I don't think Democrats know what happens next."