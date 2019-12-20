Quantcast
Connect with us

White woman ran down teen girl with her car just because she was ‘a Mexican’: police

Published

1 min ago

on

A white woman in Iowa earlier this month ran down a 14-year-old girl in her Jeep Cherokee just because the girl was Hispanic, police say.

The Des Moines Register reports that 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin admitted to police that she targeted a 14-year-old student at the Indian Hills Junior High School while she was walking down the street solely because of her ethnicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the woman tried to run over the girl while she was walking on a sidewalk on her way to school. Even though the girl survived the encounter, she suffered “numerous injuries” after being struck by the car and had to spend several days in the hospital before she was able to return to school, police say.

The Daily Beast reports that police in Clive, Iowa elaborated on the charges against Franklin during a press conference Friday.

“Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because she was, in her words, ‘a Mexican,’” Clive Chief of Police Michael Venema explained to reporters. “She went on to make a number of derogatory statements about Latinos to the investigators.”

Franklin has since been charged with attempted murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Billy Graham interview from 2011 discounts his son’s attack on Christianity Today editorial

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

The late Rev. Billy Graham's son Franklin proclaimed that his father would be astounded by the editorial his publication Christianity Today published this week endorsing the impeachment of President Donald Trump on moral reasons.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham said on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving teacher suspended again for slurring black and Latino kids: ‘She wanted to bring back slavery’

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

A California middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave for a second time after students revealed her shockingly racist language and conduct.

Students from Sage Academy Magnet School in Palmdale first reported the teacher's comments in late October, but she was allowed to return last week after she had been placed on leave and faced unspecified disciplinary action, reported KABC-TV.

Students and their parents brought new concerns to a meeting of the school's governing board, and she was placed on leave again while another investigation is conducted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump admission Putin is advising him on Ukraine opens door for additional impeachment subpoenas: columnist

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

A report stating advisers to Donald Trump are admitting that the president believes officials in Ukraine tried to help the Democrats beat him in 2016 -- based upon Vladimir Putin's assurances -- led conservative Jennifer Rubin to conclude impeachment investigators need to take another hard look at Trump's relationship with the Russian president.

In a column for the Washington Post, the vocal critic of the president noted the report states, "The president’s intense resistance to the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia systematically interfered in the 2016 campaign — and the blame he cast instead on a rival country — led many of his advisers to think that Putin himself helped spur the idea of Ukraine’s culpability, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions."

Continue Reading
 
 