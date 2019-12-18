WHO moves step closer to cheaper breast cancer treatment
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Wednesday that it had for the first time approved a “biosimilar” medicine — one derived from living sources rather than chemicals — to make breast cancer treatment affordable to women globally.
The Trastuzumab drug has shown “high efficacy” in curing early stage breast cancer and in some cases more advanced forms of the disease, the WHO said in a statement.
But the annual cost of the original drug is an average (of) $20,000, “a price that puts it out of reach of many women and healthcare systems in most countries,” the statement added.
However the biosimilar version of trastuzumab is generally 65 percent cheaper than the original.
“With this WHO listing, and more products expected in the prequalification pipeline, prices should decrease even further,” the WHO said.
The cheaper but equally effective biotherapeutic medicines are produced from biological sources such as cells rather than synthesised chemicals.
They are usually manufactured by companies after the patent on the original product has expired.
“WHO prequalification of biosimilar trastuzumab is good news for women everywhere,” said WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“Women in many cultures suffer from gender disparity when it comes to accessing health services. In poor countries, there is the added burden of a lack of access to treatment for many, and the high cost of medicines.
“Effective, affordable breast cancer treatment should be a right for all women, not the privilege of a few, ” he added.
A few biosimilars of trastuzumab have come on the market in recent years, but none had previously been prequalified by WHO.
WHO prequalification gives countries the assurance that they are purchasing “quality health products”.
“We need to act now and try to avoid more preventable deaths,” said Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director general for Medicines and Health Products.
“The availability of biosimilars has decreased prices, making even innovative treatments more affordable and hopefully available to more people.”
© 2019 AFP
Trump admits he’s upset about impeachment in call to Lindsey Graham
According to various reports, President Trump has publicly said that he welcomes an impeachment trial.
“I want a trial,” Mr. Trump told Fox & Friends during a recent interview.
But according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the shadow of impeachment has him a bit uneasy as ABC News reporter Miriam Khan recounted in a tweet this Wednesday.
Researchers say may have found cause of mad cow disease
Researchers said Wednesday they believe they may have found the cause of mad cow disease, while stressing the need to maintain precautionary measures to avoid a potential re-emergence of the illness.
Several hypotheses have been put forward over the cause of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease dubbed "mad cow disease" when it first appeared in the 1980s in the United Kingdom.
However, to date none has been verified as accurate.
The illness belongs to a family of ailments involving misfolding proteins known as prions which exist in other diseases such as scrapie in sheep as well as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease which affects humans.
Breaking Banner
Adam Schiff expertly lays out the case against Trump — and crushes all GOP talking points
In his speech during House impeachment debate this Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) summed up the case against President Trump, saying that "when a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits, despotic in his ordinary demeanor, known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty -- which such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity to join in the cry of danger to liberty to take every opportunity of embarrassing the general government and bringing it under suspicion, to flatter and fall in with all of the nonsense of the zealots of the day, it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ride the storm and direct the whirlwind."