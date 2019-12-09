‘Why does he need to cheat?’ Intelligence Committee lawyer reveals why he’s concerned nothing will stop Trump
During the impeachment hearing on Monday, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) discussed President Donald Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference with Intelligence Committee lawyer Daniel Goldman — who offered a disturbing reason why he thinks Trump will just keep doing it.
“The president’s behavior is incredibly disturbing,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “Russia, Ukraine, China, he’s inviting three countries to help him in his reelection campaign. I don’t see any reason he wouldn’t ask any other government, for example, Venezuela, correct?”
“At this point, he has shown not only a willingness to do it multiple times, but more importantly for all the members’ consideration, he’s also shown a lack of contrition, a lack of acknowledgement what he is doing is wrong and that it is wrong,” said Goldman. “If you don’t recognize that it is wrong, there is no reason why you won’t do it again if you’ve already done it.”
“Exactly, we saw Guiliani in Ukraine a few days ago,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “Last night, I want to point out, the Washington Post actually released an article saying that Rudy Guiliani has been now advising how to open a back-channel between President Trump and [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro. So I’m very worried about that. I don’t think we have any time to wait and see if any countries will take him up on the offer to help him in his reelection campaign. Mr. Goldman, did the investigative committees reach any conclusions about the ongoing threats, continuing risk the president poses?”
“Yes, for the same reasons we just discussed,” said Goldman. “I think the June television interview with George Stephanopoulos this year, where the president had indicated he would once again welcome foreign inference, is another data point to understand where it is. And I would just say to Mr. Reschenthaler, who was saying that he’s got such a great record and that the Democrats just don’t want him to win — if that is the case, why does he need to cheat to win the election? Why can’t he just go on his own platform?”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Rudolph Giuliani is a walking argument for this impeachment’: Constitutional law professor
A constitutional law professor available on CNN in the wake of Monday's House Judiciary Committee hearings explained that the biggest argument for impeachment is former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
In a panel discussion, Brown University Professor Corey Lang Brettschneider explained that the president's lawyer would ultimately sink him.
"Look, Rudoph Giuliani is a walking argument for this impeachment," he said. "If you don't stop the president now, you don't bring these articles of impeachment about obstruction of justice, abuse of power; he will keep doing it. And Giuliani is showing that. He continues to go to the Ukraine and continues to lie about these fake conspiracy theories, and it's sort of walking argument for what happens when you leave power unchecked."
CNN
CNN
Louie Gohmert threatens to impeach Joe Biden in hearing meltdown: ‘We’ve already got the forms’
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) blasted House Democrats on Monday for what he said were "kangaroo" impeachment hearings.
'I'm going to use my five minutes, not to ask questions," Gohmert complained to a House committee hearing arguments for and against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
"I've been in some kangaroo hearings in courts, not my own, but I have been mistreated in hearings before, but I have never seen anything like this," the congressman insisted.
Gohmert argued that the hearing was unfair to the president, who was invited to participate, because the case had been laid out by House staff attorneys instead of so-called "fact witnesses."