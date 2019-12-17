Quantcast
Connect with us

The GOP gave wealthy families a bigger tax credit for their children — here’s why

Published

2 hours ago

on

When Republicans passed their sweeping tax bill in 2017, they tried to sell the public on the more unpopular provisions like huge corporate cuts and the restriction of state and local deductions with the more benign-sounding provisions, like the doubling of the child tax credit.

Unfortunately, according to The New York Times, even that provision was mainly a giveaway to wealthy families that did little for those of modest means.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With two children and a third on the way, Ciera Dismuke worked five jobs last year while earning just under $15,000,” wrote Jason DeParle for the Times. Although the Trump administration often boasts that it doubled the federal child tax credit to $2,000 per child, Ms. Dismuke, like millions of Americans, earned too little to fully qualify. Instead, she got $934 a child, an increase of just $75. Letha Bradford, a teacher’s aide, qualified for an equally small increase, despite a household budget so tight that she listens to her son’s high school football games outside the stadium to save the admissions fee. Michael Spielberg, a Sam’s Club attendant, also received only a partial credit, while his son, Josh, who has Asperger’s syndrome, doubled up on classes, hoping to graduate early and turn his job bagging groceries into full-time work.”

The fundamental problem is that the child tax credit is not a guaranteed block of money; it’s calculated by the taxpayer’s income. This means that a household needs to make more than $30,000 to receive the full benefit per child — any less than that, and the credit is smaller, which is counterintuitive since these are the families that need it most.

In Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, for example, “54 percent of children are too poor to receive the full $2,000. Among those with a partial benefit, the average is $1,008,” wrote DeParle. “Many low-income families do not realize they receive the complicated benefit, which is often confused with the earned-income tax credit. Until she showed a reporter her tax return, Ms. Dismuke did not know she had gotten $934 per child. Told that affluent families get much more, she said, ‘That is not right — I’m quite sure they don’t need it.'”

Republicans have contended that the child tax credit is not meant to be a welfare program, but a tax cut — so naturally those who pay more taxes would get more back. But this stands in contrast to other developed nations like Britain, Australia, and Canada, where the tax code gives the lowest-income families a guaranteed allowance per child to get by — and Democrats, as well as some Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), are now pushing to remove the income test altogether to create such a system here.

Raising the incomes of poor families, say experts, would have a profound impact on child outcomes, improving their academic achievement and decreasing the risk of drug use.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman breaks ranks: Giuliani’s Ukraine involvement ‘disturbing’ — and Bolton and Mulvaney should testify

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) broke ranks with his party on several anti-impeachment narratives in conversation with CNN reporter Jim Sciutto.

Rooney, according to Sciutto, said that the ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani to interfere in Ukraine are "extremely disturbing" — and that Senate Republicans should "definitely" accept Democratic demands for testimony from White House officials like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

He also pushed back on the insinuation by the president and his allies that Ukraine was working behind the scenes to try to block Trump from being elected, saying "No intel people ... have corroborated any Ukraine influence in the 2016 election."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet pounds ‘disgraced dirtbag’ Giuliani for rambling Twitter attack on Yovanovitch

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani fought back after an article in The New Yorker revealed he personally wanted fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch "out of the way":

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump stomps over good poll numbers by whining about ‘phony’ investigations

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump boasted about new poll numbers showing him leading his Democratic rivals despite his likely impeachment.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found the president leading his top Democratic rivals, and Trump crowed about the numbers and lobbed new attacks on his critics.

"The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders," Trump tweeted. "That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else!"

Continue Reading
 
 