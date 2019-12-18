Quantcast
Wild photos and videos reveal the snow squall moving through New York

54 mins ago

For those who don’t experience snow squalls, the sight of the cloud of snow engulfing a city can be an alarming sight. It wasn’t a microburst from the midwest or the cloud of fog that can consume the buildings of San Francisco. The Wednesday squall was like both, but with snow.

A squall is generally regarded as a sudden burst of wind or a localized storm. In this case, the snow squall was like a wall of snow moving across the New York landscape.

Check out the videos and photos showing the storm moving through in the tweets below:

