Wild photos and videos reveal the snow squall moving through New York
For those who don’t experience snow squalls, the sight of the cloud of snow engulfing a city can be an alarming sight. It wasn’t a microburst from the midwest or the cloud of fog that can consume the buildings of San Francisco. The Wednesday squall was like both, but with snow.
A squall is generally regarded as a sudden burst of wind or a localized storm. In this case, the snow squall was like a wall of snow moving across the New York landscape.
Check out the videos and photos showing the storm moving through in the tweets below:
Went to take a nap and woke up to a snow squall pic.twitter.com/28OPAL7nEc
— Blanca 🌚 (@jungkookscasa) December 18, 2019
The snow squall engulfing the west side of Manhattan #NYC pic.twitter.com/YHenm0dNF5
— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) December 18, 2019
Squall heading to NY Harbor #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/znl1Sdkai9
— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) December 18, 2019
Here's my 20-second time lapse of the snow squall in NYC — you can see it approaching from New Jersey pic.twitter.com/RCTi1AmWNC
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 18, 2019
The snow squall arrives and the Empire State Building vanishes into the clouds. pic.twitter.com/MSUTkhYP4U
— NYC EMS Watch (@NYCEMSwatch) December 18, 2019
Squall-in out from the top of One World Trade. pic.twitter.com/xpBQcJLgxG
— kris (@kmobsky) December 18, 2019
Snow squall warnings are in effect as blowing snow barrels toward New York City. https://t.co/Lm7oI3iNqb pic.twitter.com/akWjtHLWPQ
— ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2019
Left: New York City at 4:03 pm ET
Right: New York City at 4:15 pm ET#Squall https://t.co/qA2RZlsUwR pic.twitter.com/FGnqhtaE8k
— Bloomberg (@business) December 18, 2019
This snow squall is wild. Earlier, when the warnings were issued, if you were looking at Manhattan from NJ, you’d think we were being pranked. It was sunny. Things changed dramatically in a very short time. pic.twitter.com/eofvBdJ3of
— Kathy Carvajal (@KathyFOX5NY) December 18, 2019
WOW! Check out this before and after of the snow squall hitting the Mario Cuomo Bridge. #nbc4NY pic.twitter.com/9EzmIaYcex
— Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 18, 2019
Syracuse NY during the lake effect snow squall pic.twitter.com/5zDU51wN4q
— . (@SnowWX1990) December 18, 2019
This may look apocalyptic, but it's actually a time lapse of the snow squall coming in over the Hudson River!
(via @jhermann) pic.twitter.com/I244v5HYq5
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 18, 2019
snow squall moving into Peekskill, NY ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6ydA9CqC4b
— Erik Creighton (@stormchaserik) December 18, 2019
Snow storm came in while I was filming a time lapse at the top of the rock. #NYC #SQUALL pic.twitter.com/VhuYW1aTZE
— One more tweeter (@TweeterMore) December 18, 2019
Snow squall, between 3:20 and 4:12 pm. pic.twitter.com/rBN84d7Dnj
— Dan Garodnick (@DanGarodnick) December 18, 2019
SNOW SQUALL: Watch as the snow squall rolls in over the Hudson River. How was the storm by you? Share your photos and videos, we may use them on air! Don't forget to tell us where they were taken. #CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/f8xPshz9f1
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) December 18, 2019
