‘Will go down in history as worst Speaker!’ Trump seethes at Pelosi as impeachment debate hits House floor

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seethed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the debate over his impeachment reached the floor of the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the president grew angry upon learning that Pelosi would not bother to read the unhinged letter he wrote to her ahead of the debate.

“Will go down in history as worst Speaker,” Trump raged on Twitter. “Already thrown out once!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Will go down in history as worst Speaker. Already thrown out once! https://t.co/Q6N2EVlp9j — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

In his letter to Pelosi released on Tuesday, the president accused her of “offending the Founding Fathers” and attacked her for saying that she regularly prays for the president.

“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” the president fumed.

Trump then complained that Democrats were impeaching him for a “totally innocent” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden at a time when military aid to the country was being withheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the letter, the president bragged of his “Electoral College landslide (306-227)” in 2016 and said Pelosi had “developed a full-fledged case of… Trump derangement syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”