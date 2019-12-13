World needs to reach ‘peak meat’ by 2030 to avert an ecological disaster: scientists
In a letter published in the Lancet Planetary Health Journal this Wednesday, scientists are urging middle- and high-income countries to curb the meat industry’s growth in an effort the slow the effects of carbon pollution, Gizmodo reports.
According to studies, the meat industry is responsible for 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas pollution globally. The letter calls for governments such as the US and China to set a timeline for “peak livestock” where production of certain livestock species will cease to increase.
“I think [individual actions] will help to shift the markets generally via signaling and is a positive action, but to achieve deep transformation of agriculture, we need system-level change, and that requires policymakers to act,” letter author and environmental social scientist Helen Harwatt wrote.
You can read the letter in full here.
World’s oldest artwork uncovered in Indonesian cave: study
An Indonesian cave painting that depicts a prehistoric hunting scene could be the world's oldest figurative artwork dating back nearly 44,000 years, a discovery that points to an advanced artistic culture, according to new research.
Spotted two years ago on the island of Sulawesi, the 4.5 metre (13 foot) wide painting features wild animals being chased by half-human hunters wielding what appear to be spears and ropes, said the study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
Using dating technology, the team at Australia's Griffith University said it had confirmed that the limestone cave painting dated back at least 43,900 years during the Upper Palaeolithic period.
Commentary
GOP’s propaganda circus: Havin’ fun and tellin’ lies at the impeachment hearings
Speaker Nancy Pelosi first announced that the House would formally take up an impeachment investigation on Sept. 24. Sometime on Friday, the House Judiciary Committee will almost certainly vote to send two Articles of Impeachment to the full House. If a whistleblower hadn't stepped up and set this ball in motion, we would still be seeing President Trump at his rallies screaming about the Ukrainian government's interference in the election and the corruption of Joe Biden — and the mainstream media would be chasing the story like it was a private email server. Team Trump was only days away from getting away with it.
Breaking Banner
House Judiciary Committee sends articles of impeachment levied against Trump to full House for vote
After two rancourous days marking up the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to submit their findings to the full House for a vote expected in the middle of next week.
The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), was supposed to hold a vote on Thursday but, due to Republican intransigence and parliamentary maneuvering, the vote was moved to Friday morning after a marathon 14-hour day the day before.