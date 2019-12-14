‘You can say Merry Christmas again’: Lara and Eric Trump declare victory in the War on Christmas

For years, conservatives have complained about a “War on Christmas” — but President Donald Trump finally won the war, according to his son and daughter-in-law.

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro interviewed Eric Trump and his wife Lara in Trump Tower, which Pirro called the “New York White House.”

Pirro told the two they had “done wonderful things for the country” and said Trump had ended political correctness and people could say “Merry Christmas.”

“You can say Merry Christmas again,” Lara Trump said. “Isn’t that so nice, Jeanine?”

“It’s incredible,” Eric Trump said. “It is nice to say Merry Christmas again.”

Watch:

Jeanine Pirro: "[Trump family has] done wonderful things for this country. We now don't have the political correctness we used to. People are actually saying 'Merry Christmas'" pic.twitter.com/7cyZ4f2idx — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 15, 2019

On ⁦@JudgeJeanine⁩ tonight direct from @TrumpTower!!! Tune in! It’s going to be an amazing show!!! pic.twitter.com/Vvywvq92C4 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 14, 2019