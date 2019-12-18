‘You have to focus’: Rick Santorum sputters in defeat as entire CNN panel beats him down for lying about impeachment
CNN conservative contributor Rick Santorum, a former Republican senator, took on an entire panel of CNN experts on Wednesday about the legitimacy of impeaching President Donald Trump.
As members of the U.S. House of Representatives were debating articles of impeachment, Santorum told legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin that Trump has done nothing to interfere in 2020 election because his deal with Ukraine fell through.
One panelist admitted that “we don’t know” if Trump is currently taking actions to illegally interfere in the 2020 election.
“Oh, we don’t know,” Santorum said sarcastically. “We’ve been through ‘we don’t know’ for two and a half year! And it’s been debunked!”
“He just asked China to interfere,” CNN host Anderson Cooper pointed out. “And he asked Ukraine to interfere. He did that on the front lawn of the White House.”
“The president believes,” Santorum stuttered, “you may not believe it — but the president believes there is — there is corruption going on at the very highest levels with certain members of the Democratic Party and in the prior administration. And he wants that to be looked at.”
“Him asking China to investigate the Bidens, you’re saying that’s a legitimate thing?” Cooper asked.
“All I know is that both in the case of Ukraine and the case of China, Hunter Biden, simply because he’s the [vice president’s] son, made a boat load of money,” Santorum said.
“That’s not all you know,” Cooper shot back. “What you know is there’s an election coming up and you know that Joe Biden is running against the president and you know that this will have an impact on that election.”
“The problem is that we’ve seen a pattern where the president has been unjustly accused,” Santorum opined. “And — and we’ve seen… intentional efforts to hurt this president!”
“Wait,” Cooper interrupted. “So the president is going to the Ukraine because he can’t trust the FBI to investigate the former vice president of the United States. He trusts the corrupt regime of the Ukraine, which he says is corrupt.”
“Do you know how dangerous it is for the FBI to do what they did?” Santorum shouted. “I’m just saying we have a president who has been under siege, who know has — has, through this FISA [abuse] through this report by [Inspector General Horowitz].”
“But intellectually, your argument doesn’t make sense,” Cooper noted. “You say, well, he can’t trust the FBI so, of course, it’s natural he would go to Ukraine to launch an investigation against the former vice president of the United States. There are plenty of people in the United States, in the government who could investigate the former vice president if it was legitimate. He knows it’s not legitimate so he’s going to Ukraine to just say they’re going to investigate. He doesn’t even care if there’s an investigation.”
Santorum was momentarily silenced by Cooper’s recitation of the facts.
But he quickly shook it off: “We don’t have direct evidence! And — and, I understand you say, we should — we should get the direct evidence from the president — you have to take your time to do that.”
“You have to focus on actually why we’re here,” analyst Laura Coats told Santorum. “It’s an impeachment, which means only the president could be subject to that. Hunter Biden is not the president, Joe Biden is not the president — not for lack of trying, quite frankly.”
“What we’re focusing on is whether or not these two articles of impeachment are viable enough to remove the president of the United States,” Coats said. “What you are asserting is there is no sound argument, even grounds for debate.”
“I didn’t say there was no sound argument,” Santorum complained.
“I’m going to finish,” Coats continued. “No grounds for debating the fact that there could be an abuse of power because there is some lack of direct evidence. But you also know that’s a circular argument that you’re making.”
“I think the plausible case to make,” Santorum admitted. “I don’t agree with it. I think they’re wrong. I don’t think the evidence supports that. And I do believe, contrary to you, that there is a procedure by which you determine that the president is obstructing justice and you have to go through the court first.”
Santorum was quickly reminded by the panel that other presidents have cooperated with impeachment inquiries, but Trump has refused to allow witnesses to testify or provide documents.
“Donald Trump is the first president to have stonewalled every request,” panelist Timothy Naftali. “So it’s not just scale, it’s venue.”
“The reality is, they’ve been trying to impeach this president from the very beginning,” Santorum shot back sourly. “That’s the context.”
“We’re only here because the president’s reckless, self-destructive behavior,” another panelist said.
“The Democrats didn’t start the Mueller investigation,” Democratic analyst Kirsten Powers observed. “That was done by the DOJ. So I don’t understand how they are getting blamed for that.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
Breaking Banner
GOP leader Tom Cole threatens that Republicans are ‘violently opposed’ to impeachment
Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) warned that Republicans are "violently opposed" to impeachment as GOP rhetoric escalated on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Cole, the ranking member on the House Rules Committee, made his comments as Congress debated two articles of impeachment against the president.
He was quickly blasted for what many viewed as a threat.
Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/IndianCountry/status/1207335758488584192
https://twitter.com/Specneedsmom4/status/1207334593482805248
https://twitter.com/AlexMorash/status/1207334654182862850
CNN
Rudy Giuliani is ‘whistleblower in plain sight’ who makes the case for Trump’s impeachment: CNN’s John King
While the impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump began when word leaked out of a whistleblower report that raised concerns about the president's actions, CNN's John King thinks Rudy Giuliani has been acting as something of a second whistleblower.
During a panel discussion about Giuliani's latest trip to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, King said that it was unprecedented to see the president's attorney continuing to pursue the investigation that is about to get his own client impeached in the House of Representatives.
CNN
Trump’s letter was not insane — it was ‘tyrannical’ and ‘evil’: Ex-Clinton adviser
On CNN Wednesday, with just hours to go before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, former Bill Clinton adviser Paul Begala unpacked the real meaning behind Trump's bizarre six-page letter of grievances to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"Once you're impeached, you can't be un-impeached," said anchor John Berman. "What is it going to be like for President Trump dealing with this in the days, weeks and years ahead?"
"I'm sure — should he be impeached, which looks likely today, should he be tried and then not removed from office in the Senate, I think he'll try to claim some vindication," said Begala. "I think this letter — I've read it three times. I think it's wrong to say it's deranged or demented or sick. That's unfair to people with mental illness. It is not. I think we need to talk about it in a more fundamental way. It's tyrannical, it is evil."