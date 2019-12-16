‘You have to show up’: NYT columnist demands citizens take to the streets on Tuesday for impeachment protests

Citizens were urged to attend Tuesday night’s impeachment rallies across America to show support for impeachment prior to Wednesday’s vote in the House of Representatives.

“For months now, many people, myself included, have looked at mass protest movements around the world and wondered why Americans horrified by the depravity of this administration aren’t taking to the streets. Well, on Tuesday evening, in every part of the country, many will be,” New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote.

“Over 550 protests calling for the impeachment and removal of Trump are planned, sponsored by a coalition of progressive groups including Public Citizen, Indivisible, the Service Employees International Union and the Sierra Club,” Goldberg said.

As of publicantion time, the current list of impeachment protests had grown to over 600 events.

“There will be at least one protest in every state. If you are disgusted by Trump’s behavior, and by the way elected Republicans have built an impenetrable wall of lies to protect him, you should go,” she urged.

“Think back to how bleak it was the day of Trump’s inauguration. Then remember the exhilaration of the day after, as millions of people marched in the largest single day of protest in American history. The Women’s March helped blunt the momentum of Trump’s presidency before it started, sending the message that there would be popular resistance at every step,” Goldberg arranged.

“Demonstrations aren’t just about pressuring Republicans, though. Despite cable and social media, local TV news is still many people’s primary news source. Because there are going to be demonstrations everywhere — there are eight planned for Montana alone — local TV will likely cover them,” she explained.

Montana is now up to nine rallies, with events in Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Helena Kalispell, Livingston, Whitefish and Hamilton.

“If you want those voices to be amplified, you have to show up,” Goldberg said.

