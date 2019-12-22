‘You talk about morality’: Chris Wallace corners Pence aide after ‘imbecile’ Trump says Dingell burning in hell
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday refused to condemn President Donald Trump for suggesting that a deceased Democratic lawmaker is burning in hell.
Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Short about the remarks, which Trump made a recent rally.
“You talk about morality and character,” Wallace told Short. “I want to ask you about the president’s comments in Michigan this week where he suggested that the late Congressman John Dingell might be in hell looking up rather than in heaven looking down.”
“How do you explain the president making a comment that hurt [Debbie Dingell] so deeply?” the Fox News host continued. “You talk about Christmas, this will be her first Christmas in 38 years without her husband. And why won’t he apologize?”
“I’m sorry that she’s hurting,” Short replied. “And I certainly wish her the best as she deals with the circumstances. I think that our administration respects the service of John Dingell in uniform. We respect his service to our country in Congress and we respect her service.”
“I’m sorry she’s in this circumstance today,” he added. “You know, John Dingell was not exactly a wallflower and John Dingell called the president imbecile in his closing months.”
Short noted that in spite of Dingell’s remarks about Trump, the president claimed that the president called his widow with condolences.
“He lowered flags to half mast,” he concluded. “I think this president is feeling in the midst of impeachment, that was something that came up at his rally speech.”
Watch the video below from FOX News Sunday.
Breaking Banner
Impeachment witness who could blow up Trump’s Ukraine lies targeted by top Democrat in CNN interview
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," high ranking Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before pointing out that Democrats are most interested in getting acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, Durbin first pointed out that he was on the Senate floor when McConnell railed against the impeachment trial.
"I went to the floor of the Senate and I was the only member of the Senate sitting on the floor and listened carefully to what Senator McConnell said the other day and it is clear he made up his mind and he is not interested in the evidence or facts and wants to get this over with and move on to the appointment of more federal judges," Durbin explained. "That is a serious problem and I think the American people expect us to carefully consider the evidence and not conceal the evidence."
Breaking Banner
Trump has taken over the nation’s most liberal court: report
Lost in all of the attention being paid to the impeachment of Donald Trump has been the packing the courts with conservative justices by the president with the full support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Worst of all, reports Politico, the Republican majority has taken over the traditionally liberal 9th Circuit, long a bastion of fending off conservative initiatives.
The report states, "The Senate confirmation of Lawrence VanDyke and Patrick Bumatay to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month brought to nine the number of appointments President Donald Trump has made to the 29-member bench that serves as the last stop for nearly all legal complaints lodged in nine Western states. Democratic-appointed judges now hold a three-seat majority, compared with 11 at the start of Trump's presidency."
Breaking Banner
What strong economy? Health care costs under Trump are destroying American families
If the media was informed by the public interest the continuing economic slide of working-class Americans, thanks to health care costs, would dominate the news. One would think with the Trump impeachment drama on holiday hiatus as Moscow Mitch plots to counter Speaker Pelosi’s gambit, the actual struggle of America’s families might get some daylight.
This article first appeared in Salon.
But because our national news prism is in the clutches of the corporate news media, which feeds off ad revenue from Big Pharma and the health care industry, that story won’t surface — even though the greed and corruption in both sectors is economically eating Americans alive and putting their actual lives in jeopardy.