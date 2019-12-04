‘Your eyes burn’: Australian Open golfers feel impact of massive bushfire smoke
Toxic smoke from bushfires choking Sydney blighted the Australian Open golf tournament Thursday with one player complaining his eyes were burning and he had trouble seeing where his ball landed.
The event, a warm-up for many on the International team at next week’s Presidents Cup, got under way with haze enveloping the course from fires burning out of control throughout New South Wales state.
Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya was the early clubhouse leader after hitting a six-under-par 65, with Matt Jones, the 2015 champion, two strokes behind.
Jones said the conditions, at the Australian Golf Club, were some of the worst he had encountered.
“I’m not sure what the forecast is, but the smoke’s not good at all. It’s tough to see your golf ball when you’re out there playing, where it finishes. Your eyes do burn,” he said.
“I’ve got that cough like you’ve got something in your lungs, phlegm in your lungs or whatever, but it’s not fun. I hope my kids are inside in the hotel room.”
On Thursday, Sydney’s air quality index registered levels of pollutants on a par with Beijing.
Asked if he had ever played in similar conditions, Jones said not even in China.
Australian Cameron Smith, who will be playing in Ernie Els’ Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne against the Tiger Woods-led Americans next week, was more diplomatic.
“It’s a bit odd, isn’t it, but what can you do?,” he said after shooting a 68.
“I haven’t really felt any different, it’s just kind of the look. But we’ll see after the four days, it might take a bit out of everyone, I’m sure.”
Golf Australia boss said Stephen Pitt said ahead of the tournament there would be ample medical staff on site.
Playing alongside Smith, fellow Australian and Presidents Cup player Marc Leishman carded a 69 while Mexican defending champion Abraham Ancer, also on Els’ team, could only manage 72.
Former Masters champions Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia and English drawcard Paul Casey, the world number 14 and highest-ranked player in the field, were all playing later on Thursday.
Samoa in two-day lockdown during unprecedented battle against measles crisis
Samoa entered a two-day lockdown Thursday to carry out an unprecedented mass vaccination drive aimed at containing a devastating measles epidemic that has killed dozens of children in the Pacific island nation.
As the death toll climbed to 62, officials ordered all businesses and non-essential government services to close, shut down inter-island ferries and told people to keep their cars off the roads.
Residents were advised to obey a dawn-to-dusk curfew, staying in their homes and displaying a red flag if any occupants were not yet immunised.
Hundreds of vaccination teams, including public servants drafted in for the operation, fanned out across the nation of 200,000 in the early hours of the morning.
CNN
‘Trump is the kid no one wants to invite to their birthday’: Biographer Michael D’Antonio calls president a ‘pariah’
President Donald Trump is obsessed with being laughed at. He mentioned it more than 50 times during the 2016 campaign trail, saying that the world was "laughing" at the United States or claiming that people wouldn't laugh at the U.S. when he is president. It became clear this week that it was another "promise made" and broken by Trump as world leaders were caught laughing at Trump for humiliating the United States. The president was so miffed that he ditched his final events and left the NATO summit early.
It has already become a campaign issue as former Vice President Joe Biden, who released a campaign ad just 30 minutes after Trump landed back on American soil.
Breaking Banner
After 5 months Trump finally came up with an excuse for part of his Ukraine call
President Donald Trump must have realized how incriminating his comments were in the Ukraine call on July 25, because he tweeted an explanation after five months of claiming his call was "perfect."
"When I said, in my phone call to the President of Ukraine, 'I would like you to do US a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.' With the word 'us' I am referring to the United States, our Country. I then went on to say that 'I would like to have the Attorney General (of the United States) call you or your people.....' This, based on what I have seen, is their big point - and it is no point at a all (except for a big win for me!). The Democrats should apologize to the American people!"