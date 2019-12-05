‘You’re a damn liar’: Joe Biden goes off on Iowa voter for attacking his son’s work in Ukraine
As House Democrats move closer to indicting President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment, many Trump supporters continue to insist that Trump did nothing wrong when, on July 25, he tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Moreover, some impeachment critics still claim that an investigation of the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine is warranted. The Bidens’ connection to Ukraine was brought up this week by a man at a Joe Biden campaign event in Iowa — and the former vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware wasted no time calling him out.
The man, in an accusatory tone, told Joe Biden, “You sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company. He had no experience with gas or nothing…. You’re selling access to the president just like he was.”
WATCH: "You're a damn liar, man," Joe Biden tells a man at an event after the man accused Biden of selling access to the president. pic.twitter.com/jJsFZfnyaE
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 5, 2019
The former vice president shot back, “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true. And no one has ever said that.”
The Iowa man continued, “I see it on the TV” — to which Biden responded, “You see it on the TV…. By the way, that’s why I’m not sedentary. I get up…. You want to check my shape, man — let’s do pushups together here, man. Let’s run.”
2020 Election
‘You’re a damn liar’: Joe Biden goes off on Iowa voter for attacking his son’s work in Ukraine
As House Democrats move closer to indicting President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment, many Trump supporters continue to insist that Trump did nothing wrong when, on July 25, he tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Moreover, some impeachment critics still claim that an investigation of the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine is warranted. The Bidens’ connection to Ukraine was brought up this week by a man at a Joe Biden campaign event in Iowa — and the former vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware wasted no time calling him out.
2020 Election
‘A president the world is laughing at’: Biden releases new ad attacking Trump — and it’s getting widely praised
Former Vice President Joe Biden, still the Democratic frontrunner, Wednesday night released an ad that has many people talking – it's already been viewed 5.4 million times – and it's getting praise from even non-Biden supporters.
The ad uses footage from the viral video of world leaders at NATO mocking President Donald Trump – a video that upset the American president so greatly he left London early, canceling a press conference and bilateral meeting, to head back to D.C.
2020 Election
Progressives fire back at Pete Buttigieg’s ‘bad faith’ claim that tuition-free college proposals are elitist
"The type of attitude that Mayor Pete Buttigieg is exhibiting here is in fact elitist in itself."
Progressives and supporters of tuition-free public college plans on Wednesday denounced South Bend, Indiana Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's recent claim that offering a free public college education furthered an "elitist" worldview.
At a campaign stop in South Carolina on Monday, Buttigieg told the press that plans to offer public college to all Americans tuition-free push a "narrative" that one must attend college to succeed in the United States.