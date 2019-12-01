‘You’re pretty wound up’: Chris Wallace chuckles at Doug Collins after he says Schiff must be first witness
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Sunday called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be the first witness in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on impeachment.
Collins made the remarks to FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace.
According to Collins, Republicans are not being allowed to see the Intelligence Committee’s report on impeachment — which he referred to as the “Schiff report” — until later this week.
“First and foremost is the first person that needs to testify is Adam Schiff,” Collins insisted before arguing that Schiff has taken on the role of special counsel in the investigation of President Donald Trump’s alleged bribery of Ukraine.
“So you want to bring him in before the committee, not just to present a report, but to take questions from Democrats and to be cross-examined, if you will, by the Republicans?” Wallace clarified.
“He needs to be,” Collins insisted. “He’s put himself into that position. If he chooses not to, I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motives of, you know, why he’s doing it.”
“I have a question, why are they hiding this stuff from us?” he continued. “Give us all the materials and don’t let Jerry Nadler write a crazy letter that says, on the 6th, let us know who your witnesses are. We don’t even have the information from the Intel Committee yet. This is why this is a problematic exercise.”
Wallace noted that the White House has been asked to send attorneys to the hearing to defend the president.
“Why would they want to participate in a rerun — we’re back in a rerun season?” Collins complained. “This is a complete American waste of time right here. Jerry Nadler and others have already got in their mind — they are already writing the articles of impeachment, whether they have fairness or process for all.”
“You’re pretty wound up,” Wallace laughed. “You obviously had some turkey for Thanksgiving.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
If Trump scandal doesn’t meet ‘Framers’ conception of bribery, what does?’: constitutional expert scolds GOP
Longtime columnist Ruth Marcus on Sunday dared Republican lawmakers to argue that President Donald Trump did not "bribe" Ukraine as the term was defined by the Framers of the U.S. Constitution.
Marcus was joined on CBS's Face the Nation by veteran reporters and presidential historians.
Host John Dickerson noted that the impeachment debate touched on "bedrock American values."
Historian Jon Meachum explained that the Framers of the Constitution expected future Americans to "screw everything up."
"And we've done everything we can since then to prove them right," he said. "Therefore, sovereignty had to be divided. Power cannot be given to one person in the republican -- lowercase 'r' -- contract. Impeachment was a very important element there."
Breaking Banner
Justice Department ‘laying groundwork’ for Trump criminal investigation based on Ukraine revelations: report
According to a report from Politico, there is evidence that the Justice Department may be ramping up their own investigation of Donald Trump based on recent revelations about his Ukraine scandal.
The report leads off with, "Legal experts see signs that DOJ is laying the groundwork for a potential criminal probe into whether the president and his top advisers broke federal laws by withholding a White House meeting and nearly $400 million dollars in foreign aid from Ukraine unless the country’s new leaders agreed to investigate Trump’s political rivals."
‘Who is obstructing?’ Fox panel shouts down Jason Chaffetz after he calls Trump the ‘victim’ of impeachment
Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) argued on Sunday that President Donald Trump is the "victim" of an impeachment investigation.
During a panel discussion about impeachment on FOX News Sunday, National Review editor Rich Lowry observed that Democrats "have to impeach" at this point.
Lowry, however, complained that Democratic lawmakers have refused to wait on court battles to decide whether Trump's advisers can testify.
"I think that's why history will look dimly on this process," he said.
Panelist Juan Williams noted that Republicans are complaining that Democrats have scheduled impeachment hearings while the president is out of the country. Williams said that Trump's 3.5-hour visit to Afghanistan for Thanksgiving was likely an attempt at distraction.