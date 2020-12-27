2020: World rocked by Covid-19, Trump and Black Lives Matter
The year ended with positive news about vaccines after the pandemic ravaged the globe

Paris (AFP) - The Covid-19 pandemic cast a long pall over 2020 but it also saw President Donald Trump beaten by Joe Biden in a tumultuous US election and the Black Lives Matter movement shake the world. Here are some of the key events of the year: Rampaging virus - On January 11, less than two weeks after it alerts a cluster of pneumonia cases "of unknown cause", Beijing announces its first death from an illness which will become known as Covid-19.  By March a pandemic has been declared and a month later half of humanity is in lockdown as governments scramble to halt its spread. Massive state ...