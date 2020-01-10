10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report

Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to CNN producer, Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, says “it has hit U.S. Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq with tens of missile,” Press TV urgent banner read. — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) January 7, 2020

There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.

The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran state TV says Tehran launches "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 7, 2020

CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr said that officials are all behind closed doors and there was no way to get information.