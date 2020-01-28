2020 Election must focus on voter needs and future
One of the few things most voters agree on is that political campaigns too commonly devolve into personality feuds rather than substantive, issue-driven debates. That’s unfortunate, because most voter…
Bloomberg: A new future for Puerto Rico includes making it our 51st state
Trump supporter Doug Collins will soon launch campaign for US Senate in Georgia
State Department retaliated against NPR by kicking reporter off Mike Pompeo’s plane: report
The U.S. State Department appears to be retaliating against National Public Radio (NPR) after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered a caught-on-tape meltdown following an interview with NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly.
According to PBS "Newshour" reporter Nick Schifrin, the State Department kicked NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen off of Pompeo's jet.
"State Department removes NPR’s Michele Kelemen from Sec. Pompeo plane--where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation--during upcoming trip to London, Kiev," Schifrin reported.
AFP State Department correspondent Shaun Tandon blasted the move on behalf of the State Department Correspondent's Association.