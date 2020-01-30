30 US soldiers killed in Iraq ballistic missile attacks: Iran state media

The Iranian government “caught America off guard” with ballistic missile attacks at military bases in Iraq that house US troops — and Iranian state media are claiming to have killed 30 American service members, according to the Tehran bureau chief for NBC News.

Ali Arouzi reports Iran state media is claiming to have killed 30 troops, though Arouzi noted that the report has not been confirmed and CNN is reporting that the casualties were Iraqi soldiers, not Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

IRGC saying Ayatollah Khamenei is in control centre cordinating attacks. — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 8, 2020

He said “Iran is all in right now” and “all bets are off.”

“If the U.S. retaliates, this is going to blow up beyond any imagination,” he Arouzi warned.

Watch: