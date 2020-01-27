Quantcast
Connect with us

50 million trapped after China sealed off cities as virus death toll surges

Published

1 min ago

on

The United States and other nations raced to get their citizens out of the locked-down Chinese city at ground-zero of a virus epidemic on Tuesday, as the death toll surged to 106 and the number of confirmed infections doubled to over 4,500.

The deadly virus, which experts believe emanated from a wild animal market in the city of Wuhan last month, has triggered a desperate Chinese containment effort after spreading nationwide and to more than a dozen other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has sealed off Wuhan and other cities in central Hubei province, effectively trapping more than 50 million people, including thousands of foreigners, in a bid to contain the virus as the high-travel Lunar New Year holiday unfolds.

As those trapped in Wuhan have become increasingly anxious, governments have scrambled to devise ways to safely get their citizens out of the city of 11 million.

The United States, France and Japan are among those to have announced plans for airlifts, but nearly a week after the lockdown the evacuations have yet to happen.

A chartered US-bound flight had been scheduled to leave Wuhan on Tuesday with consular staff and some American citizens.

But the State Department said that had been postponed to Wednesday, without giving a reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

France has also said it intends to fly its citizens out of the city in the middle of this week, and Japan has similar plans.

Several other countries also were working to repatriate their people, while Germany said it was considering doing so.

The virus can be transmitted between people, although scientists have yet to determine how contagious it is and exactly the way it is spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

In bids to stop huge numbers of people coming into close contact with each other, China has imposed tight transport restrictions in other parts of the country.

It has extended the Lunar New Year national holiday into next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The education ministry on Tuesday also said the spring semester for schools and universities nationwide would be postponed, without giving a resumption date.

Death toll climbs

Despite the unprecedented measures, the virus has showed little sign of slowing down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national health commission on Tuesday said 26 new deaths occurred in the preceding 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 106.

Confirmed infections in China also jumped to 4,515, it said, up from 2,744 on Monday.

There were nearly 7,000 more cases suspected and awaiting confirmation, according to the commission.

The virus has also continued to spread around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the first infections were confirmed in Germany, Canada and Sri Lanka.

Fears over containment were heightened on Sunday when Wuhan’s mayor, wearing a medical mask, revealed at a press conference that five million people had left the city for other parts of the country during the massive travel rush that precedes the New Year holiday.

President Donald Trump said the United States has offered Beijing “any help that is necessary” in combatting the virus.

But the United States, Turkey and Germany were among nations urging their citizens to “reconsider” all travel to China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysia on Monday banned visitors arriving from Hubei.

Landlocked Mongolia — which is heavily dependent on trade with China — took the drastic step of closing the border with its huge neighbour to cars.

Mongolia also cancelled classes until March 2 and suspended large public gatherings.

Desperate efforts

Medical facilities have been overwhelmed in Wuhan, which has become a near ghost-town.

ADVERTISEMENT

China has deployed hundreds of military medics to ease the pressure, and started building two hospitals with the aim of finishing them in just 10 days.

AFP reporters saw hundreds of mask-wearing workers toiling around the clock to assemble one of the pre-fab field hospitals.

Construction began just days ago but the outline of a floor was already taking shape and electrical switchboards were up on Monday.

“We have to work fast to combat the epidemic,” a worker in his 30s, who refused to give his name, told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressed Wuhan residents living under the quarantine expressed fears for the health and dwindling supplies at home.

“I’m getting more concerned every day,” Do Quang Duy, a 32-year-old Vietnamese masters student in Wuhan, told AFP.

Fighting spirit

But Wuhan’s people, who have a reputation in China for resilience, sought to project a fighting spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarantined residents shouted “Go Wuhan” from their windows, according to videos posted online.

A building lit up the night sky late on Monday with those words in red.

The World Health Organization last week stopped short of declaring the outbreak a global emergency, which could have prompted a more aggressive international response such as travel restrictions.

But the WHO on Monday admitted making an error in originally assessing the virus’ worldwide threat as “moderate”, issuing an update late on Sunday to say the risk was actually “high at the global level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus travelled to Beijing this week for discussions with Chinese officials to coordinate on the crisis.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet smashes ‘hack’ Alan Dershowitz’s argument as ‘contrary to law and fact’

Published

29 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

As Alan Dershowitz went up to defend President Donald Trump Monday evening, he faced off against the increasingly more popular episode of "The Bachelor," who beat the lawyer in the Twitter horse-race of national trends.

Lawyers took to Twitter to respond to the argument outlined by Dershowitz and dispute his assessment of the law. Even Dershowitz admitted to the Senate that his is a "minority view," something legal scholars noted was because it is "wrong."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bolton book leaked after the White House made copies of the single manuscript they were given: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

More details are emerging as to how The New York Times obtained a manuscript of John Bolton's upcoming book The Room Where it Happened.

NBC News correspondent Carol Lee reported Monday that one copy of Bolton's manuscript was given to the White House -- where copies were made.

Bolton reportedly believes that "the process was corrupted" by the administration.

"So it suggests that there are multiple copies floating around, and from the Bolton team's perspective, they're saying we gave them one copy -- what they did with it, we don't know, but clearly it's gotten out there and it's not coming from us," Lee reported. "They really want to distance themselves from the idea that he is somehow behind leaking this."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Harvard’s Laurence Tribe nails Alan Dershowitz for mischaracterizing what ‘abuse of power’ actually means

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz took to the Senate podium Monday to explain that the president absolutely did what he's being accused of, he just shouldn't be impeached for it.

Dershowitz argued that Trump cares so much about corruption that his actions in Ukraine were about foreign policy, not for Trump's own personal purposes. It's a fact that doesn't hold up to evidence, as Trump has never once indicated in all of his years in office or in the campaign that he cared about corruption in the Ukraine or anywhere else.

In fact, according to a new book, Trump advocated the opposite.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image