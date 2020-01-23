A ‘dirty Senate trial’ is the best way for Republicans to ‘limit the exposure of their malpractice’: op-ed
In his column for The Washington Post today, Michael Gerson writes that Republicans senators saying there’s “nothing new” in the House’s case against President Trump is confirmation of their “barefaced bad faith.”
“In this matter, elected Republicans are mainly serving, not the president, and certainly not the republic, but themselves,” Gerson writes. “Having decided that no amount of evidence would be sufficient for conviction, they realize that the presentation of a full and compelling case would convict them of servility and institutional surrender. So a quick and dirty Senate trial is the best way to limit the exposure of their malpractice.”
According to Gerson, Republicans see impeachment as a tool to raise funds and rally their base — which compounds Trump’s crimes against democracy. “The theory seems to be: If you are going to betray the constitutional order, you might as well profit from it.”
Thanks to Senate Republicans, Trumps acquittal will likely come at any cost. After escaping accountability in the wake of the Mueller report, the appearance of vindication emboldened Trump even more, Gerson contends. “Give Trump an inch and he’ll take Ukraine.”
Gerson writes that according to Trump’s track record, the only mode of accountability for him will be the 2020 election.
“Trump avoided accountability after the Mueller probe. He is likely to avoid accountability for the Ukraine squeeze. That leaves one last source of accountability — the election in November. This will be a test, not of the Republican Party, but of the republic.”
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
Marsha Blackburn lashes out at conservative pundit — and pretends she’s a ‘busy mama’
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has spent most of the impeachment trial not paying attention. Now a conservative is calling her out for spending her third day in a row ignoring the proceedings.
She spent the first day of debate about amendments to the rules speaking with Fox News when she was supposed to be on the Senate floor.
Wednesday, Blackburn and other members, including some Democrats, spent the evening leaving the chamber.
Finally, on the third day of the impeachment trial, Blackburn was spotted reading a book that had nothing to do with impeachment.
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called her out on it, only to get a snippy and sarcastic response.
Internet blasts Trump claim he will save Social Security: ‘Were you lying yesterday or today?’
President Donald Trump attempted to walk-back controversial statements he made suggesting he would push cuts to Social Security and Medicaid.
Cuts to the popular programs are overwhelmingly unpopular and have become a flashpoint in the 2020 presidential election.
While attending the World Economic Forum’s summit in Davos, Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernan that entitlements would be on his plate.
https://twitter.com/BridgeProject21/status/1220022230068924416