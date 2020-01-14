A dozen GOP senators are now willing to limit Trump’s war powers after disastrous Suleimani briefing: Tim Kaine
Speaking to The Daily Beast this Tuesday, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that there may be a growing contingent of Republicans who are willing to curtail President Trump’s ability to go to war with Iran, thanks to the reportedly disastrous security briefing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave legislators last week.
According to Kaine, there are now around a dozen GOP senators willing to vote in favor of a resolution that requires congressional approval before any escalation of military activity. Kaine added that there might be more Republicans in support of the resolution than he knows of.
Several legislators expressed frustration with Pompeo’s briefing, saying that it was “evasive or dismissive” when it came to any sort of rationale for the targeted killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
Former AT&T CEO unloads on Trump for ‘stiffing’ rural America in scathing column for Iowa’s 2nd-largest newspaper
President Donald Trump's policies have wrecked Iowa's economy -- according to the former CEO of AT&T Broadband.
Leo Hindery Jr., currently co-chair of the Task Force on Job Creation and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, laid out a damning indictment of Trump's economic policies in a column published The Gazette, the second-largest newspaper in the state.
"The dirty secret of the economy under Trump is that while major corporations have had reasons to celebrate, rural communities in the heartlands have gotten stiffed," Hindery wrote.
Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires
Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park's makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers.
Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the wildlife haven off the coast of South Australia state, there are so many marsupials currently requiring urgent treatment that carers don't have time to give them names -- they are simply referred to by a number.
Among them is Koala Number 64, who was brought in with burns to all four of his paws.
Stretched out on a surgical table in a bustling tent, he has been sedated so the wounds can be examined and treated.