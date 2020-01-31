‘Absolutely cowardly!’ Ex-Tea Party lawmaker delivers brutal verdict on GOP’s impending Trump acquittal

Former Tea Party Congressman and current Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh on Friday delivered a blistering verdict against Senate Republicans for their impending acquittal of President Donald Trump.

Appearing on CNN Friday, Walsh shredded Republicans for rushing to let the president off the hook without calling a single witness to his impeachment trial.

“Absolutely cowardly!” he said. “I’m a Republican running for president, this is a difficult thing for me to say, but these Senate Republicans are going to pay a big price in November for what they’re about to do, and they deserve to pay a big price!”

He then explained why Republicans will face a major blowback for their decision to acquit the president while blocking witness testimony.

“These Senate Republicans are going to render a verdict without demanding a trial!” he said. “No witnesses, no evidence, no documents! They’re going to decide acquittal or removal without a trial! That’s profoundly wrong!”

He then predicted that the trial would come back to haunt Republicans such as Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Susan Collins (R-ME), who all have to face voters this fall.

Watch the video below.

“I don't recognize this Republican Party,” 2020 candidate and former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh says as Senate Republicans are poised to acquit Trump. “…I think what the Senate Republicans are about to do is going to form a permanent split in this party.” https://t.co/E6NtQov1c9 pic.twitter.com/wcieiw8s8E — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 31, 2020