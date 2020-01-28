‘Absolutely daft’: Expert explains why Trump’s blanket defiance of subpoenas is without legal justification
When Democrats achieved a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018, it wasn’t difficult to predict that there would be a lot of investigations and subpoenas from Democrat-led House committees. But President Donald Trump has consistently responded to subpoenas — both before and during the Ukraine scandal — by demanding that those in his administration defy them. And according to law professor Frank O. Bowman III, who teaches at the University of Missouri, the anti-subpoena arguments Trump and his allies have been making during his impeachment are “without precedent or legal justification.”
Bowman, in a January 28 article for The Atlantic, explains why Trumpian anti-subpoena assertions are so flawed. And Colin Kalmbacher, in Law & Crime, highlights some of Bowman’s best arguments.
Patrick Philbin, one of Trump’s attorneys, has claimed that the subpoenas issued by House committees prior to a House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry are not valid. But Bowman strongly disagrees with Philbin’s reasoning — or lack thereof.
“The president’s position, incredibly, is that if an ongoing oversight investigation begins to produce evidence that might result in impeachment, the committees conducting that investigation somehow lose their subpoena authority until the whole House declares a formal impeachment inquiry,” Bowman writes. “This is, not to put too fine a point on it, absolutely daft.”
Trump and his defenders, according to Bowman, seriously underestimate the oversight powers that Congress has under the U.S. Constitution. Bowman explains, “Congress has both a responsibility and a right to inquire closely into the operations of the federal agencies, programs and employees it authorizes, regulates and funds. The power of inquiry includes the power to use subpoenas to compel production of testimony and documents.”
Moreover, Bowman writes, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Congress’ oversight powers many times. Kalmbacher observes, “In sum, Bowman describes an administration that’s waging war on America’s constitutional underpinnings themselves — in service of a one-time defense of a president credibly accused of violating and bypassing constitutional bounds and norms.”
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, during a speech at Trump’s impeachment trial on January 24, stressed that by defying subpoenas, Trump is not only disrespecting Democrats — he is disrespecting Congress in general. Discussing Lofgren’s comments with Law & Crime, Bowman said of Senate Republicans, “I think it unlikely that they will take it seriously in the sense of changing their votes.” But Bowman added that he hoped Lofgren’s assertions would “at least avoid giving (Republicans) an easy off-ramp” when they give up “their own legitimate legislative authority.”
Jared Kushner: ‘Impeachment is going great’ and Trump ‘has been totally vindicated’
The White House is already taking a victory lap after President Donald Trump's legal team finished their argument before the Senate on Tuesday.
In a CNN International interview with Christiane Amanpour, Trump son-in-law and senior counselor Jared Kushner celebrated an acquittal that hasn't yet come.
"The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it's very easy to defend when they don't really have any legitimate accusations against you," said Kushner. "We're very pleased with the defense. We feel like, again, the president has been totally vindicated. He's done nothing wrong here."
Palestinians reject Trump peace plan
Palestinian leaders on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump's peace proposal as an unacceptable capitulation to Israel that tramples on the long-standing aspirations of their people.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas vowed the initiative unveiled in Washington would fail.
"This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history," he said after a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah of various Palestinian factions including Islamist group Hamas, which pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms".
Trump's proposal included a long list of measures directly in line with Israeli interests, notably recognition of Jerusalem as the "undivided capital" of the Jewish state.
‘White House is prepared to escalate and they have their allies in the Senate to call additional witnesses’: MSNBC reporter
White House correspondent Hans Nichols explained Tuesday that President Donald Trump's team is "prepared to escalate" if the Senate decides to call John Bolton to testify.
Over the past week, Bolton's manuscript revealed that the president was guilty of the crime he's accused of committing. Tuesday, former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly also agreed that Bolton was telling the truth.
"They don't really have a good sense of where the votes are right now," Nichols said about the White House. "At least the folks I'm talking to in the White House. They're looking at public pronouncement they're watching this [caucus] meeting that Jeff's standing outside of very closely because they're already concerned that some of the public statements have locked senators into a position that they can't unwind themselves from."