Adam Schiff schools Republican senators: We’re making it hard for you to say ‘no’ to transparency
The House knows that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the Republicans will all vote down the amendments to the rules to have access to all of the information in the impeachment trial. But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told them, he has no intention of making it easy on them.
One argument the White House has put forth is that they should abide by the Clinton precedent, which gives members the chance to approve witnesses only after the case is made. Schiff said that the decision was made only after 90,000 pages of documents were released by the White House. If President Donald Trump released 90,000 pages of documents, this argument likely wouldn’t be happening. Instead, they’ve stonewalled at every turn.
“You heard the testimony on the screen of Ambassador [Bill] Taylor saying, ‘They’ll be turned over shortly.’ Well, we’re waiting,” Schiff said. “They’re sitting there at the State Department. We didn’t play a video for you of Secretary [Mike] Esper on the Sunday shows saying, ‘we’ll comply and with the subpoenas.’ That was one week, and then somebody got to him, and all of a sudden he was singing a different tune.”
Schiff said that it’s clear Trump doesn’t want America to know the information the documents hold.
“We’re showing you what the witnesses can tell you. We’re showing you what Mick Mulvaney could tell you. And, yeah, we’re making it hard for you,” he continued. “Making it hard to say no. We’re making it hard to say, ‘I don’t want to hear from these people and see the documents.’ It’s not our job to make it easy. Our job is to make it hard to deprive the American people of a fair trial. And that’s why we take the time to do it. I yield back.”
Watch the full statement below:
Breaking Banner
President Trump was briefed by Bill Barr that abuse of power is an impeachable offense: report
President Donald Trump's legal defense team in the impeachment trial has been repeatedly argued that presidential abuse of power does not count as a "high crime" under the United States constitution.
Legal experts have harshly criticized the argument. And as The New York Times reported Tuesday, one critic is Trump's attorney general.
"In summer 2018, when he was still in private practice, Mr. Barr wrote a confidential memo for the Justice Department and Mr. Trump’s legal team to help the president get out of a problem. The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, was pressuring him to answer questions about whether he had illegally impeded the Russia investigation," the newspaper reported.
Adam Schiff schools Republican senators: We’re making it hard for you to say ‘no’ to transparency
The House knows that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the Republicans will all vote down the amendments to the rules to have access to all of the information in the impeachment trial. But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told them, he has no intention of making it easy on them.
One argument the White House has put forth is that they should abide by the Clinton precedent, which gives members the chance to approve witnesses only after the case is made. Schiff said that the decision was made only after 90,000 pages of documents were released by the White House. If President Donald Trump released 90,000 pages of documents, this argument likely wouldn't be happening. Instead, they've stonewalled at every turn.
CNN
‘It’s BS’: Former federal prosecutor nails Trump’s lie promising he wanted to testify to defend himself
While the Senate voted on whether or not to allow a break to adjourn without dealing with the amendments to Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) impeachment rules, former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara called out the lies from President Donald Trump.
One video that the House kept playing was the comment from Trump that he would love to testify and would love if his staff testified on his behalf as well. Presumably, the president would want to defend himself before the American people and explain what really happened. Instead, all the White House has agreed to turn over is a stack of redacted documents and only as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request by a third party. Congress didn't enjoy the benefit of getting anything requested.