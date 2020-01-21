Adam Schiff schools Republican senators: We’re making it hard for you to say ‘no’ to transparency

The House knows that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the Republicans will all vote down the amendments to the rules to have access to all of the information in the impeachment trial. But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told them, he has no intention of making it easy on them.

One argument the White House has put forth is that they should abide by the Clinton precedent, which gives members the chance to approve witnesses only after the case is made. Schiff said that the decision was made only after 90,000 pages of documents were released by the White House. If President Donald Trump released 90,000 pages of documents, this argument likely wouldn’t be happening. Instead, they’ve stonewalled at every turn.

“You heard the testimony on the screen of Ambassador [Bill] Taylor saying, ‘They’ll be turned over shortly.’ Well, we’re waiting,” Schiff said. “They’re sitting there at the State Department. We didn’t play a video for you of Secretary [Mike] Esper on the Sunday shows saying, ‘we’ll comply and with the subpoenas.’ That was one week, and then somebody got to him, and all of a sudden he was singing a different tune.”

Schiff said that it’s clear Trump doesn’t want America to know the information the documents hold.

“We’re showing you what the witnesses can tell you. We’re showing you what Mick Mulvaney could tell you. And, yeah, we’re making it hard for you,” he continued. “Making it hard to say no. We’re making it hard to say, ‘I don’t want to hear from these people and see the documents.’ It’s not our job to make it easy. Our job is to make it hard to deprive the American people of a fair trial. And that’s why we take the time to do it. I yield back.”

Watch the full statement below: