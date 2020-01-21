Adam Schiff scolds Pam Bondi for Trump’s witness intimidation to answer her process complaints
Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) went down in flames during her only opportunity to speak on the Senate floor as part of President Donald Trump’s defense.
In her accusations lodged at the House team, Bondi said that two men that Democrats requested weren’t allowed the agency’s lawyer to attend the deposition with them. Both Robert Blair and Michael Duffy only wanted to speak to the House if the lawyer for their department was present, not a private lawyer. The rules that Democrats used for their hearings were ones that Republicans actually outlined and members of Trump’s own legal team actually argued in favor of.
In fact, “House rules have never allowed witnesses in investigations to bring government lawyers,” said Capitol reporter Andrew Feinberg. Private lawyers are allowed.
Oh look, Pam Bondi is lying.
She says Blair/Duffey didn’t appear because they couldn’t bring government lawyers.
FACT: House rules have NEVER allowed witnesses in investigations to bring government lawyers.
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 22, 2020
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) politely fact-checked her. The internet wasn’t as kind. You can see some tweets and the video below:
Pam Bondi’s presentation reminds me of 10th grade mock trial
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 22, 2020
Pam Bondi goes to show that literally anyone can grow up to become Florida Attorney General.
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 22, 2020
Pam Bondi, with an impassioned reading of Michael Duffy's LinkedIn page…
— David Gura (@davidgura) January 22, 2020
.@PamBondi just stood up on national television and repeatedly lied.
And here is a photo of her dining arm and arm with her friend #LevParnas pic.twitter.com/wAD355AXHi
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 22, 2020
Breaking Banner
Here is the self-inflicted blunder Mitch McConnell made that destroyed his entire case: ex-DOJ official
The former chief of the criminal fraud section at the Department of Justice broke down a mistake made by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) late on Tuesday evening.
McConnell urged something known as "vote stacking" in which there would be a vote-a-rama sequence of vote after vote -- without any debate on the amendments.
Andrew Weissmann, who played a management role in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, explained how McConnell undermined his own argument.
"I think Mitch McConnell may have made a bit of a miscalculation there because what he is really saying -- 'Can you stack these?' -- is it doesn't matter what you say, because we're going to vote against it," he explained.
Adam Schiff scolds Pam Bondi for Trump’s witness intimidation to answer her process complaints
Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) went down in flames during her only opportunity to speak on the Senate floor as part of President Donald Trump's defense.
In her accusations lodged at the House team, Bondi said that two men that Democrats requested weren't allowed the agency's lawyer to attend the deposition with them. Both Robert Blair and Michael Duffy only wanted to speak to the House if the lawyer for their department was present, not a private lawyer. The rules that Democrats used for their hearings were ones that Republicans actually outlined and members of Trump's own legal team actually argued in favor of.
Breaking Banner
Sketch artist captures Republican senator sleeping during impeachment trial
While Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) was speaking about how, as a former police chief, she worked to uphold the law, at least one Republican senator seemed to be nodding off.
It's become clear through the first day of the impeachment hearings, that Republicans have no intention of taking the proceedings seriously. The House has asked for witnesses, and the GOP said no. The House asked for documents, and the Republicans said no. The House begged for transparency so the American people can at the very least see the information they have gathered that proves the House case. The Republicans also said no.