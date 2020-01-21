Quantcast
Connect with us

Adam Schiff scolds Pam Bondi for Trump’s witness intimidation to answer her process complaints

Published

20 mins ago

on

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) went down in flames during her only opportunity to speak on the Senate floor as part of President Donald Trump’s defense.

In her accusations lodged at the House team, Bondi said that two men that Democrats requested weren’t allowed the agency’s lawyer to attend the deposition with them. Both Robert Blair and Michael Duffy only wanted to speak to the House if the lawyer for their department was present, not a private lawyer. The rules that Democrats used for their hearings were ones that Republicans actually outlined and members of Trump’s own legal team actually argued in favor of.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, “House rules have never allowed witnesses in investigations to bring government lawyers,” said Capitol reporter Andrew Feinberg. Private lawyers are allowed.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) politely fact-checked her. The internet wasn’t as kind. You can see some tweets and the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is the self-inflicted blunder Mitch McConnell made that destroyed his entire case: ex-DOJ official

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

The former chief of the criminal fraud section at the Department of Justice broke down a mistake made by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) late on Tuesday evening.

McConnell urged something known as "vote stacking" in which there would be a vote-a-rama sequence of vote after vote -- without any debate on the amendments.

Andrew Weissmann, who played a management role in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, explained how McConnell undermined his own argument.

"I think Mitch McConnell may have made a bit of a miscalculation there because what he is really saying -- 'Can you stack these?' -- is it doesn't matter what you say, because we're going to vote against it," he explained.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Adam Schiff scolds Pam Bondi for Trump’s witness intimidation to answer her process complaints

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) went down in flames during her only opportunity to speak on the Senate floor as part of President Donald Trump's defense.

In her accusations lodged at the House team, Bondi said that two men that Democrats requested weren't allowed the agency's lawyer to attend the deposition with them. Both Robert Blair and Michael Duffy only wanted to speak to the House if the lawyer for their department was present, not a private lawyer. The rules that Democrats used for their hearings were ones that Republicans actually outlined and members of Trump's own legal team actually argued in favor of.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sketch artist captures Republican senator sleeping during impeachment trial

Published

39 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

While Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) was speaking about how, as a former police chief, she worked to uphold the law, at least one Republican senator seemed to be nodding off.

It's become clear through the first day of the impeachment hearings, that Republicans have no intention of taking the proceedings seriously. The House has asked for witnesses, and the GOP said no. The House asked for documents, and the Republicans said no. The House begged for transparency so the American people can at the very least see the information they have gathered that proves the House case. The Republicans also said no.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image