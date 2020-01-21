Adam Schiff scolds Pam Bondi for Trump’s witness intimidation to answer her process complaints

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) went down in flames during her only opportunity to speak on the Senate floor as part of President Donald Trump’s defense.

In her accusations lodged at the House team, Bondi said that two men that Democrats requested weren’t allowed the agency’s lawyer to attend the deposition with them. Both Robert Blair and Michael Duffy only wanted to speak to the House if the lawyer for their department was present, not a private lawyer. The rules that Democrats used for their hearings were ones that Republicans actually outlined and members of Trump’s own legal team actually argued in favor of.

In fact, “House rules have never allowed witnesses in investigations to bring government lawyers,” said Capitol reporter Andrew Feinberg. Private lawyers are allowed.

Oh look, Pam Bondi is lying. She says Blair/Duffey didn’t appear because they couldn’t bring government lawyers. FACT: House rules have NEVER allowed witnesses in investigations to bring government lawyers. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 22, 2020

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) politely fact-checked her. The internet wasn’t as kind. You can see some tweets and the video below:

Pam Bondi’s presentation reminds me of 10th grade mock trial — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 22, 2020

Pam Bondi goes to show that literally anyone can grow up to become Florida Attorney General. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 22, 2020

Pam Bondi, with an impassioned reading of Michael Duffy's LinkedIn page… — David Gura (@davidgura) January 22, 2020

.@PamBondi just stood up on national television and repeatedly lied. And here is a photo of her dining arm and arm with her friend #LevParnas pic.twitter.com/wAD355AXHi — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 22, 2020