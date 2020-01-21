Adam Schiff scorches Trump lawyers at impeachment trial: They ‘don’t want to talk about the president’s guilt!’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) systematically dismantled arguments being made by President Donald Trump’s attorney’s during the start of Tuesday afternoon’s impeachment trial.
In particular, Schiff hit back at lawyers Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow for spending so much time attacking him during their opening statements and so little time actually defending the actions of the president who was impeached late last year by the House of Representatives.
“When you hear them attack the House managers, what you’re really hearing is, ‘We don’t want to talk about the president’s guilt,” Schiff said. “We don’t want to talk about the McConnell resolution and how patently unfair it is. We don’t want to talk about how — pardon the expression — ass-backwards it is to have a trial and then ask for witnesses.”
Schiff then encouraged senators at the trial to look past the angry attacks on House Democrats and simply examine the evidence that is being presented.
“You’ll hear more of that, and every time you do, every time you hear them attacking House managers, I want you to ask yourselves, ‘Away from what issue are they trying to distract me?'” Schiff said. “Why don’t they have a better argument to make on the merits?”
Watch the video below.
Ex-Justice Department lawyer dismantles Trump team’s claim Democrats can’t call witnesses because it’s too late
In an MSNBC panel discussion, former Justice Department Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann called President Donald Trump's argument for why there shouldn't be witnesses questionable.
After hearing Trump's private lawyer Jay Sekulow and the White House counsel Pat Cipollone lie about the facts of the case, Weissmann specifically pointed to the argument against bringing in anyone to testify for or against the president.
"You saw basically a detailed closing argument on one side that went through the facts," he said. "On the other side, you saw a procedural argument and said, 'It's too late to call any witnesses. You should have done it before. We're not going to do it now.' Which is a, sort of, unique way to consider a trial. I mean, I--"
Chris Wallace: Mitch McConnell ‘backed down’ on trial rules because he’s losing control of the Senate
Fox News host Chris Wallace observed on Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had been forced to "back down" on impeachment trial rules that critics said were designed to cover up offenses committed by President Donald Trump.
In a surprise move Tuesday afternoon, McConnell made changes to two of the most controversial aspects of his trial rules.
Evidence will now be automatically entered into the record (unless a senator objects). The new rules also gives House impeachment managers an extra day to make their opening remarks.
The spectacular fall of anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti
He became famous as the celebrity lawyer of a porn star who sued Donald Trump and even touted himself for president, but today Michael Avenatti sits in a notorious New York jail.
The 48-year-old was brought Friday to the city's Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC), a high-security prison that housed Mexican drug lord "El Chapo" and wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Avenatti is awaiting trial on charges he allegedly tried to extort millions of dollars from the sports apparel giant Nike and embezzled funds from adult film star Stormy Daniels.
His attorneys say he is being held in solitary confinement in a freezing cell once occupied by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on a floor that houses detainees charged with terror offenses.