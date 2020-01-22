Adam Schiff trapped the GOP — by challenging them to refute documents Trump is blocking: Attorney

In a thread on Twitter, The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal broke down the ingenious argument that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) used to trap the GOP with President Donald Trump’s own obstruction — by laying out the case against Trump that witnesses said were in documents the president is blocking, and then challenging them to compel Trump to produce those documents if they don’t believe the evidence.

Bad faith actors like @LindseyGrahamSC will not care, but what @RepAdamSchiff is doing here is brilliant. He's referencing docs he doesn't have, reminding the Senate that they can demand those docs, and then explaining what *other witnesses under oath* have said about those docs. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 23, 2020

This BLOW US the entire GOP "second hand information" argument. The information is NOT second hand, it's first hand from people who saw the docs. If you don't trust them, if you'd like to verify their recollections, SUBPOENA THE DOCUMENTS!#ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 23, 2020

Again, Republicans don't seem to care about logic, or intellectual consistency. But this is pretty airtight.

"I'd like to read it to you, but I can't, so I'll tell you what those who saw them said. If that's not enough, issue a subpoena." — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 23, 2020

Schiff did it again: "I'd like to read it to you, but I can't… Because President Trump has refused to release those records." I so agree that there's an aspect here that isn't even for *right now*, it's for 100 years from now when people are explaining late republic America. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 23, 2020

"In any fair trial in America you would want to see contemporaneous notes…. I don't know what those notes say. Maybe they say no quid pro quo, maybe they say it was a perfect call."

— Wherein @RepAdamSchiff directly trolls @realDonaldTrump — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 23, 2020