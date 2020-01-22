Quantcast
#AdamSchiffROCKS trends nationwide as House manager begins the prosecution of Donald Trump

Published

10 mins ago

on

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee spent two hours and twenty minutes on his opening arguments in the prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), in his role as lead impeachment manager, laid out the case of why the House of Representatives concluded that Trump should be removed from office following his Senate impeachment trial.

Schiff, who has a reputation as a somewhat-boring former prosecutor, impressed people watching the hearings to the point where “Adam Schiff Rocks” trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Schiff:

