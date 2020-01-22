AdamSchiffROCKS trends nationwide as House manager begins the prosecution of Donald Trump

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee spent two hours and twenty minutes on his opening arguments in the prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), in his role as lead impeachment manager, laid out the case of why the House of Representatives concluded that Trump should be removed from office following his Senate impeachment trial.

Schiff, who has a reputation as a somewhat-boring former prosecutor, impressed people watching the hearings to the point where “Adam Schiff Rocks” trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Schiff:

I’m sorry my fellow “conservatives,” but you’ve been conned about who Adam Schiff really is. I disagree with his politics, but that opening argument was really OUTSTANDING. If he was a Republican speaking about Obama/Hillary you’d be cheering!!#ImpeachmentTrial #AdamSchiffROCKS — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 22, 2020

The Democrats have such a deep bench for this impeachment trial, it's turning out like a singing contest between Kelly Clarkson and Rebecca Black – judged by Rebecca's mom. #AdamSchiffROCKS — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 22, 2020

On behalf of the American people…we cannot “just get over it” Thank you Adam Schiff for standing up for all Americans.#AdamSchiffROCKS — lauren anderson (@lolagraces) January 22, 2020

The Honorable @RepAdamSchiff is giving a speech for the ages; make no mistake about it: this is an intensely patriotic speech from someone who with ever breath is trying to protect and preserve our democracy. I hope people are listening. ##TrumpImpeachmentTrial #AdamSchiffROCKS — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) January 22, 2020

Oh my goodness, Schiff is channeling Ronald Reagan: America is an idea, the shining city on the hill. What are we if we abandon our values. He knows his audience. Yeah, he rocks.#AdamSchiffROCKS — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) January 22, 2020

The president can’t stop confessing and republicans can’t stop covering for him. https://t.co/mOFWfMzyM5 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 22, 2020

#AdamSchiffROCKS. As a journalist, I'm always careful to praise any politician. However, I will say that Schiff, my local congressman, is doing what the vast majority of voters in his district want him to do: safeguard our democracy. — John Gonzales (@JGonzalesCali) January 22, 2020

#AdamSchiffROCKS is connecting all the dots and laying out the entire case against Trump at #TrumpImpeachmentTrial – if Republicans refuse to hear witnesses and evidence, they should all be voted out of office; if they refuse to convict, they should all be voted out of office. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) January 22, 2020

The only way Republican Senators can ignore the case being put forth. #AdamSchiffROCKS pic.twitter.com/FpaUncuywI — Gwyn McGee (@beyondmaya) January 22, 2020

If you don't think people are paying attention to impeachment think again. Since the trial formally began last week Trump has dropped a net of 11 points in the approval/disapproval poll Trump loves to cite. #AdamSchiffROCKS #TrumpImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/mOyiN0qHak — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 22, 2020

Should we just get over it? Adam Schiff is making the GOP look soooo foolish. They should hang their spineless heads in shame. #AdamSchiffROCKS pic.twitter.com/FRzNMoL2x0 — Everyone was in the loop. (@TRObrian) January 22, 2020

Not only is Trump's Ukraine-server theory a Russian conspiracy theory, but it's based on Crowdstrike's founder being part of the @AtlanticCouncil who gets 1.6% of its funds from Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk. Pinchuk gave the Trump Foundation $150k in 2015.#AdamSchiffROCKS — Grant Stern (@grantstern) January 22, 2020

Adam Schiff playing Trump’s confession on the White House lawn was a brilliant move and a reminder that the facts, the truth, and the law are on our side. #AdamSchiffROCKS pic.twitter.com/TX7RNiYCpQ — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) January 22, 2020

Q. What do you call a person who listens to this brilliant presentation and denies the facts?

A. A Republican.#AdamSchiffROCKS https://t.co/zqMbNFKuCo — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) January 22, 2020

#AdamSchiff is amazing. He has been delivering an eloquent, thought out and persuasive argument for hours, taking down Trump's flimsy excuses for his illegal behaviors one at a time. #AdamSchiffROCKS #ImpeachmentHearings — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) January 22, 2020

National Treasure. #AdamSchiffROCKS — Pedro Nicolaci da Costa (@pdacosta) January 22, 2020

Stop saying it’s devolving into a bitter partisan debate. Democrats are dealing in facts and substance. Focusing on the actions of the POTUS & supporting with hard evidence. Republicans are lying, distracting, & ignoring all the serious charges. #GOPTraitors #AdamSchiffROCKS — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) January 22, 2020

The reason #AdamSchiffROCKS is because he knows @SenateGOP is compromised beyond redemption & this might be the only way to get the facts of what happened on the official record if they don’t allow #DocumentsAndWitnesses @RepAdamSchiff #TrumpsRemovalTrial — Tara Dublin ✡️🌊 (@taradublinrocks) January 22, 2020