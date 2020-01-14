Airline dumped jet fuel all over students at their school playground: report

Dozens of first responders are converging on an elementary school in Los Angeles after children outside on the playground were reportedly being doused by jet fuel.

“An airplane returning to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning dropped what was believed to be engine fuel onto a school playground, striking several students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy,” the Los Angeles Times reported, citing local officials.

Seven schoolkids and six adults are being treated for minor injuries, with 70 firefighters and paramedics on the scene, the newspaper reported. However, KTLA reports the number is seventeen children and nine adults.

“L.A. City Fire spokesperson Nicholas Prange said two classes were outside when the liquid rained down shortly before noon. Students and staff were instructed to go indoors and remain there for the time being,” the LA Times reported. “The jet landed safely at LAX soon after. Police could be seen driving behind the plane with sirens wailing as it arrived.”

KTLA identified the plane as a Delta Air Lines Boeing 777.

BREAKING: 70 firefighters are at Park Avenue Elementary School after a plane with mechanical issues potentially dropped a substance on the playground, that is believed to be jet fuel. Courtesy: @SujeyHernandez Story with the latest information: https://t.co/t86p1ezX6I pic.twitter.com/H7CTO36Zbp — Spectrum News 1 SoCal (@SpecNews1SoCal) January 14, 2020

Shortly before this plane landed at LAX, it dumped what's believed to be fuel on an elementary school playground, hitting several students. LA County Fire said 70+ are on scene assessing multiple patients https://t.co/G5duAwTvUt pic.twitter.com/LsJaAOTfpg — Colleen Shalby (@CShalby) January 14, 2020