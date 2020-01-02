Alan Dershowitz may have a ‘shared psychosis’ with Trump: Yale psychiatrist says ‘there is even proof’

Donald Trump supporter Alan Dershowitz may have a “shared psychosis” with the president, a forensic psychiatrist noted on Thursday.

Dr. Bandy Lee offered her analysis after former White House ethics chief Richard Painter posted a link to an interview with Dershowitz where he claimed he had a “perfect, perfect sex life.”

Painter likened it to President Donald Trump claiming his phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

“Alan Dershowitz’s employing the odd use of ‘perfect’—not even a synonym—might be dismissed as ordinary influence in most contexts. However, given the severity and spread of ‘shared psychosis’ among just about all of Donald Trump’s followers, a different scenario is more likely,” she noted.

“Which scenario? That he has wholly taken on Trump’s symptoms by contagion,” she explained.

“There is even proof: his bravado toward his opponent with a question about his own sex life—in a way that is irrelevant to the actual lawsuit—shows the same grandiosity and delusional-level impunity,” Lee noted.

“Also identical is the level of lack of empathy, of remorse, and of consideration of consequences (until some accountability comes from the outside—at which time he is likely to lash out equally),” she added.

