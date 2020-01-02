Quantcast
Alan Dershowitz may have a ‘shared psychosis’ with Trump: Yale psychiatrist says ‘there is even proof’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump supporter Alan Dershowitz may have a “shared psychosis” with the president, a forensic psychiatrist noted on Thursday.

Dr. Bandy Lee offered her analysis after former White House ethics chief Richard Painter posted a link to an interview with Dershowitz where he claimed he had a “perfect, perfect sex life.”

Painter likened it to President Donald Trump claiming his phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

“Alan Dershowitz’s employing the odd use of ‘perfect’—not even a synonym—might be dismissed as ordinary influence in most contexts. However, given the severity and spread of ‘shared psychosis’ among just about all of Donald Trump’s followers, a different scenario is more likely,” she noted.

“Which scenario? That he has wholly taken on Trump’s symptoms by contagion,” she explained.

“There is even proof: his bravado toward his opponent with a question about his own sex life—in a way that is irrelevant to the actual lawsuit—shows the same grandiosity and delusional-level impunity,” Lee noted.

“Also identical is the level of lack of empathy, of remorse, and of consideration of consequences (until some accountability comes from the outside—at which time he is likely to lash out equally),” she added.

Iran rips Trump for ‘international terrorism’ and ‘rogue adventurism’ after assassination of Gen Qasem Soleimani

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Iran has officially replied after the Pentagon claimed credit for assassinating Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Following the attack, Iranian state TV cut scheduled broadcasting to show photos of the revered leader, with a call for prayers.

Here’s why Trump viewed a president starting war with Iran as a guaranteed path to re-election

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Pentagon on Thursday claimed credit for the "hugely consequential" assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Soleimani is a "revered" figure in Iran, and the country's state television cut scheduled broadcasts to show photos of the general with a call for prayers.

Iran state TV cuts broadcasts — and is just showing photos of assassinated General Qasem Soleimani

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

The Iranian government has ceased all planned broadcasts on state TV following the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon confirmed assassinating Qud commander Soleimani "at the direction of the president."

As tensions rise, Iranian state television offered one of the first clues as to how "hugely consequential" attack.

State television has cut to prayers for Soleimani, according to NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi.

