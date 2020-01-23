Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wallops Trump’s Treasury secretary for taking a swipe at Greta Thunberg
“It doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realize that our remaining 1.5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up.”
After U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday dismissed youth climate activist Greta Thunberg’s call for global leaders to address the climate crisis by telling the teenager to come back to him after she “studies economics,” Thunberg and other progressives including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back, calling attention to the environmental issues the secretary was trying to ignore.
“It doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realize that our remaining 1.5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up,” tweeted Thunberg, linking to a video of a graph by the group Carbon Brief showing the catastrophic, continual rise in global emissions that has exacerbated the climate crisis.
My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020
“Either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments,” Thunberg added.
Mnuchin made his remarks on Tuesday morning, replying to a reporter’s question on Thunberg’s call for world economies to divest from fossil fuels.
“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused,” said Mnuchin. “After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”
Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said the secretary’s remarks were an example of how elites attempt to crush dissent.
“If you don’t have an economics degree like Greta, they’ll mock you for not having one,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “If you DO have one, as I do, they’ll claim it’s illegitimate.”
If you don’t have an economics degree like Greta, they’ll mock you for not having one.
If you DO have one, as I do, they’ll claim it’s illegitimate.
Haters gonna hate & deniers will deny. They will deny logic, science, and environmental consensus in order to protect oligarchy. https://t.co/6b0S40MQk2
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2020
Eric Holthaus, climate reporter for the Correspondent, found Mnuchin’s attack ridiculous on its face.
“You know who has college degrees?” said Holthaus. “The thousands of scientists of the IPCC who wrote the report Greta quoted from.”
Commentary
The absurd antics of Trump’s lawyers have turned the Senate trial into a bad episode of the Twilight Zone
It’s hard to pick out the best moment for Absurdity around the impeachment trial. In this Twilight Zone-like courtroom reality, there are simply too many choices for Most Absurd.
Like the Oscars, the undramatic competition for the award leans unduly on older, white men, particularly those with preordained decisions already in mind before any outcome.
Certainly, the top three must include continuing claims by Republican senators that they have not learned anything new – after having voted 11 times to deny the admission of new evidence or witnesses beyond the transcripts of the House committee hearings that had led to an impeachment vote.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wallops Trump’s Treasury secretary for taking a swipe at Greta Thunberg
"It doesn't take a college degree in economics to realize that our remaining 1.5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don't add up."
After U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday dismissed youth climate activist Greta Thunberg's call for global leaders to address the climate crisis by telling the teenager to come back to him after she "studies economics," Thunberg and other progressives including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back, calling attention to the environmental issues the secretary was trying to ignore.
2020 Election
Bloomberg using Trump’s 2016 playbook to chip away at the president’s popularity: report
According to a report from Axios, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking his cues from Donald Trump's 2016 presidential race playbook and his seemingly endless supply of money to knock the president down more than few notches as well as elevate his own run for the Oval Office.
According to Margaret Talev and Mike Allen of Axios, they visited Bloomberg's Times Square headquarters on Wednesday and found a well-oiled -- and financed -- machine that seems more focused on damaging the president as it is pushing the Bloomberg candidacy.