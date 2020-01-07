‘All is well!’: Trump announces after Iran bombs 2 air bases

President Donald Trump finally responded to the attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed about three hours after the bombing began.

There was confusion about whether Trump would address the nation, but he ultimately decided not to, instead taking to Twitter.

“All is well!” Trump tweeted. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

It’s a different kind of note from Trump, who seems to be willing to deescalate, instead of threatening to bomb 52 targets as he did over the weekend.