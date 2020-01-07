Quantcast
Connect with us

‘All is well!’: Trump announces after Iran bombs 2 air bases

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump finally responded to the attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed about three hours after the bombing began.

There was confusion about whether Trump would address the nation, but he ultimately decided not to, instead taking to Twitter.

“All is well!” Trump tweeted. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a different kind of note from Trump, who seems to be willing to deescalate, instead of threatening to bomb 52 targets as he did over the weekend.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘All is well!’: Trump announces after Iran bombs 2 air bases

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump finally responded to the attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed about three hours after the bombing began.

There was confusion about whether Trump would address the nation, but he ultimately decided not to, instead taking to Twitter.

"All is well!" Trump tweeted. "Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Steve Schmidt: Donald Trump’s political situation means he will be forced to escalate with Iran

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on Tuesday warned that President Donald Trump's precarious political situation in America will force him to escalate tensions with Iran following reported ballistic missile launches on two military bases inside Iraq that house U.S. forces.

Schmidt was interviewed by MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

"The genie is certainly out of the bottle now," Schmidt began.

"We're at the early stages of a hot war. It is a monumental moment that the Iranian military has launched a ballistic missile attack against U.S. military personnel at Iraqi bases in Iraq," he explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Hold a presser coward’: Press secretary blasted for whining about coverage because she’s bad at her job

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was roasted for being awful at her job during the aftermath of Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.

In the hours following the attack, multiple senior Iranian officials took to social media to speak with one voice.

But the White House was strangely silent, with a short statement claiming President Donald Trump was monitoring the situation.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image